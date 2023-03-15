After yesterday's report stated that Prime Video's A League of Their Own would come back for a shortened second and final season, fans shouldn't be so certain about the Rockford Peaches' return, according to the project's showrunner. Through his Twitter account, Will Graham mentioned that the announcement that Season 2 would be the last hadn't been made official, encouraging fans to let their voices be heard if they desired to see more episodes. Yesterday's news hinted at the second season of the Prime Video series possibly being only four episodes long, which would be half the amount of screen time the team was given during their debut last year. Graham told fans: "The stuff that came out today is a leak and it isn't official, which is why we aren't saying anything. So if you want to see more episodes or more seasons of this show, now is your moment. People are listening."

When the first season premiered last August, A League of Their Own followed the formation of the Rockford Pitches in the 1940s, one of the first teams in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) always dreamed of being a professional baseball player and, when her husband is sent to war, she sees the perfect opportunity to pursue her dream. Maxine Chapman (Chanté Adams) also shares that dream but, due to her being a woman of color, is constantly rejected from even trying out. The pair would eventually come together and prove everyone wrong.

The Most Confident Player On The Team

D'Arcy Carden, who is perhaps more recognized for her performance as Janet in The Good Place, was also a part of the show, playing a sassy and confident player named Greta Gill. Carden sat down for an interview with Collider while promoting the season, where she talked about how her character's story was planned out since the beginning of the show's development, and how much she enjoyed what Abbi Jacobson had in store for Greta's journey as an athlete and as a person.

"All I had to go on was the pilot, but I loved that first episode." the actress said. "And then, Abbi and I talked about it a ton, and she told me, "'If we’re so lucky to get a full season,' which we did, 'this is what the arc would look like.' And I just loved it. It was that feeling of, 'I can’t not. I must. I have to be a part of it. I can’t let this go.' Right now, today, this very day, I, D’Arcy, would be having a really hard time watching this come out with someone else playing this role."

While we wait for official confirmation regarding the future of the show, you can the trailer for the original season below: