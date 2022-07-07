Rosie O’Donnell is looking downright dashing in a new promo image for her role in the Prime Video reboot of the comedy drama classic, A League of Their Own. Unlike the original film, in which O’Donnell co-starred as third base player Doris Murphy, she’ll be stepping into a smaller but equally mighty role in the series.

In it, she’ll play Vi, the owner of a local bar, who cheers on the Rockford Peaches at every game. She finds a friend in the team’s catcher, Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and takes the ball player under her wing, introducing her to her tightly-knit circle of friends. Today’s photo reveals O’Donnell as the slick business owner, decked out in a neatly pressed pin-striped suit with a tie to match. She stands in front of shelves full of liquor, looking proud to own her own spot.

Along with O’Donnell and Jacobson, the series will also star D’Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, and Nick Offerman. The reimagining will be adapted from the original 1992 Penny Marshall helmed flick, that was itself based on a true story and gave us some fantastic quotes, including the iconic line, “There’s no crying in baseball!” The story takes place during the days of World War II when women had the chance to star in sports as the men were overseas. In the Midwest, a professional women’s baseball league is set up, drawing in the best female players from all across the country to join. The heartfelt drama comedy follows the inner workings of the team and all the blood, sweat, tears, and arguments that went into making them a success. Along with O’Donnell, the feature also starred Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Tom Hanks, Garry Marshall, Jon Lovitz, and Madonna. While we’re not expecting to see any of the original actors pop up in the series other than O’Donnell, you never know who may make a speedy cameo.

But don’t expect to see the same characters from the film in the new series as it promises to deliver new characters and storylines while still following the Rockford Peaches. It will also delve into topics merely brushed on in the three decade old film, such as queerness in the league and the fact that Black women weren’t allowed to join the teams. The series was created by Jacobson and Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle).

Get ready to catch a fastball when A League of Their Own slides onto Prime Video on August 12.