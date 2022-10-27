This Halloween season has been give and give, and this year's horror has been especially powerful in the hands of its final girls. As far as what the community can look forward to, Deadline reports that The Equalizer's producer Tony Eldridge has optioned the film rights to Bram Stoker Award-winning author Hailey Piper's upcoming horror novel A Light Most Hateful. We ask for original, we ask for more women, and we ask that it be bloody, and the entertainment gods provide! Speaking with Piper, she expanded on the themes of her novel and the bond between women and the genre.

Newly-acquired by Titan Books, Piper's novel A Light Most Hateful is an eldritch horror of survival and the bonds of friendship in which "...the female experience turns monstrous." The story begins with Olivia, who left home three years prior only to end up in a dead-end job in a small town in Pennsylvania, and her best friend Sunflower. When a fearsome storm moves in on the town one night, with "...a mind-bending monster in tow," Olivia realizes that if she's ever going to make amends with her parents or find Sunflower, she'll have to survive the "...residents enslaved by the storm’s otherworldly powers." Unfortunately for Olivia, this evil threatens not only relationships, but reality itself, and "...Olivia suspects the storm, and its monster, may have more to do with Sunflower than anything else."

Of this new collaboration, Eldridge, the producer for The Equalizer films starring Denzel Washington, described the work as "[e]dgy and scary as hell," adding, "Hailey Piper’s dark tale blasts the reader down a twisted rabbit hole of shifting realities and shatters mirror after mirror," calling the author "one of the most unique and imaginative voices in contemporary horror." Though we love to see franchise reboots and remakes, fresh concepts are always in high demand. After a year that gave us Mimi Cave and Jojo T. Gibb's Fresh, Chloe Okuno's feature-film directorial debut Watcher starring Maika Monroe and adapted to screenplay by Okuno, and Run Sweetheart Run directed and co-written by Shana Feste, let's keep this ball rolling!

Author Piper shares with Collider her view of that gut-wrenching, squirm-inducing magic that happens within the genre when under the pen and direction of ladies, saying:

"Women and horror share a special bond, both indulging in and facing all kinds of dread. I'm excited to share this heart-pounding story of how our place in life can sour into a monster, and the lengths we might go to survive and escape it."

Piper is an award-winning trans author whose unique and visceral prose highlight the LGBTQIA+ community and all things dreadful, from ancient gods to disturbing body horror. With a total of seven published novels and novellas, over 80 short stories and two novels on the way, one of which is already being adapted to screen, Piper is one to look out for. On the film rights she says, "I’m so jazzed to be working with Tony Eldridge! He brings a wealth of enthusiasm and care to this story, putting A Light Most Hateful in most experienced hands."

You can also find more from the author on Hailey Piper's website.