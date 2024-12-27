The last five years have proven particularly tricky for the film industry. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in production and release delays, and 2023's dual actor and writer strikes greatly impacted the various production schedules. Despite these delays, there has been a consistent minting of new film stars. While the internet might argue that there are no longer movie stars or that top acting talent is no longer being discovered, the opposite remains the case.

The perfect A-lister can make or break a project; simultaneously, the perfect project can make an A-lister out of a journeyman actor. In recent years, a combination of different film and TV projects has led to the emergence of several A-list talents who have continuously proven their ability to drive conversation and generate ticket sales. These stars have become household names over the last five years, and through project after project, they continue to deliver on the promises of exciting, charming and interesting performances.

10 Jacob Elordi

Last Seen in 'Oh, Canada' (2024)

Image via Foregone Films

After a role as the romantic interest in 2018's Netflix rom-com The Kissing Booth, Jacob Elordi shot to worldwide prominence for his role as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria. In addition to the classic romantic lead chops he had already shown, the HBO show allowed Elordi evidence of his ability to handle darker themes.

In 2023, following supporting roles in the films Deep Water and The Sweet East, Elordi took on more pivotal roles in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn and Sofia Coppola's Priscilla. While the Emerald Fennell film was widely watched and discussed, it was his performance as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla Presley biopic that attracted the most praise for Elordi. Next, he is set to play Frankenstein's monster opposite Oscar Isaac in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein adaptation.

9 Paul Mescal

Last Seen in 'Gladiator II' (2024)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Few actors have their debut screen role be the one that shoots them worldwide recognition. After years of London and Irish stage work, Paul Mescal became everyone's favorite sad boyfriend with 2020's Normal People. He successfully advanced his emotional and thoughtful television persona into a film career in critically lauded and endearing, albeit low-key work. He followed up his Normal People role with his first film performance opposite Olivia Colman in Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter.

For his performance in Aftersun, Mescal received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and a year later received a BAFTA nomination for his performance in All of Us Strangers. His popularity reached a fever pitch, however, when he led Gladiator II, Ridley Scott's sequel to his Academy Award-winning film, Gladiator. With upcoming roles in a Chloé Zhao historical drama and a rumored role in Sam Mendes' Beatles biopic, it's been a whirlwind four years for Paul Mescal.

WATCH IN THEATRES

8 Florence Pugh

Last Seen in 'We Live in Time' (2024)