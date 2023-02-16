As the trailer released a couple of weeks back made it clear, A Little White Lie is a comedy that has Michael Shannon (The Flash) posing as a famous and recluse writer in a literary festival. That’s already a recipe for disaster, but apparently, it can get worse. In a new clip shared exclusively with Collider, Saban Films revealed a turning point in the comedy that makes Shannon’s character’s life all the more difficult. We can now share the funny moment with you.

The clip introduces a very important character to the story: Shriver, played by Zach Braff (Scrubs), also known as the recluse writer that Shannon’s character is impersonating. The real Shriver reveals that he was forced to leave an ashram because he got a phone call saying that somebody was pretending to be him.

Will The Real Shriver Please Stand Up?

The imposter’s initial reaction is the go-to attitude of anyone impersonating anyone: Accusing the other person of being an imposter! However, as the fake Shriver dares the real Shriver to prove he is who he says he is, he gets in hot water. The real Shriver has a driver’s license, credit cards, and basically any item that a person would have to prove that they are them. What happens after fake Shriver gets exposed? Then we’ll have to watch A Little White Lie to find out.

Image via Saban Films

RELATED: 'The Flash' Synopsis Teases Michael Shannon’s Return as General Zod

A Little White Lie: Who's in the Cast?

An imposter story told as a comedy is an interesting enough ride as it is, but to have the talents of Shannon and Braff playing off each other gives A Little White Lie a whole other reason to watch it. At the same time, the trailer paired with this exclusive clip makes it seem that, even though this is a delicate subject, the comedy has some feel-good vibes—or at least Shannon’s performance is calm enough to make us feel like everything will turn out ok.

A Little White Lie is directed by Michael Maren, who follows up to his 2014 debut A Short History of Decay. Maren also writes the script, which he based on the best-selling novel Shriver by author Chris Belden. The cast also features Kate Hudson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Peyton List (Cobra Kai), Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless), Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building), and Don Johnson (Watchmen).

A Little White Lie premieres in theaters and on demand on March 3. You can watch the exclusive clip below:

Check out the official synopsis here: