Known for his roles in films such as The Shape of Water and Take Shelter, Michael Shannon is now heading to back to the realm of comedy with the release of A Little White Lie. With the film only a little over a month away from release, an official trailer has been revealed by Saban Films, which features the actor as an imposter finding himself entangled in a growing lie.

Starring Shannon, the story centers on his character, who is mistaken as an author who has been in hiding for over 20 years. Despite never reading a book his entire life, he decides to go with the flow and attends a college literary festival under his new identity, where he finds himself amidst adoring fans and even begins developing an attraction to an English professor, played by Kate Hudson, whose banter with Shannon offers a good comradery between the characters. Effectively summarizing the premise of the film, the trailer also does an excellent job of teasing several plot threads that Shannon's character will partake in as the lie begins to spiral out of control.

However, just like any little white lie, the identity he takes soon escalates out of control in comedic fashion as the real author, played by Zach Braff, steps into the picture, jeopardizing everything. What happens next to Shannon's character remains a mystery for now, but with the film set to debut this March, audiences won't have to wait too long to witness the comedic high jinks he will ensue. While the liar-revealed premise is a tale as old as time itself, the talents of Shannon and Hudson could elevate the story with some fun and comedic performances for audiences.

Image via Saban Films

RELATED: Follow the Money in '88' Trailer [Exclusive]

Alongside the debut of the brand-new trailer, a colorful poster has also been revealed, which features the film's cast with the tagline, "the truth is in the fiction," perfectly capturing the story's premise in a single sentence. Based on the novel Shriver by Chris Belden, A Little White Lie is directed by Michael Maren, who also pens its screenplay. The film stars Shannon and Hudson alongside Braff, Kate Linder, Aja Naomi King, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Don Johnson. Michael J. Reiser serves as a producer on the project alongside Byron Wetzel, Lucas Jarach, Josh Kesselman, Jina Panebianco, and Robert Ogden Barnum.

A Little White Lie will be released in theaters and digitally on March 3. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming comedy below.