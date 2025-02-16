In the magical world of Italian Giallo, there are solid mysteries, visual masterpieces and some outright hilarious outings. And then, there is Lucio Fulci's A Lizard in a Woman's Skin — an erotic, gory extravaganza that looks like a sex dream gone wrong and straight into a surrealist nightmare territory. The film came out in 1971, years before he made his trademark bonkers horrors he's best known for, such as The Beyond, The House by the Cemetery and the Zombie films. Yet, his uncompromising style is already evident here. Its major themes — the thin border between reality and fantasy, the correlation between sex and violence, the eternal contradiction between what the mind wants and what the body craves — are communicated through this thriller's style. And as the gorgeous visuals always balance on the edge of surreal and almost hyperrealistic here, the heroine gets lost between two strange worlds — as does the audience.

'A Lizard in a Woman's Skin' Starts with a Sex Dream, and Goes On as One