RLJE Films has released the official trailer for the upcoming film A Lot of Nothing ahead of its debut on February 3, 2023, in theaters and on video on demand. The new trailer shows a stylish film that delves into the best and worst of humanity as actor Mo McRae (The Flight Attendant, Sons of Anarchy) makes his directorial debut with the project being executive produced by two-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo (The Water Man).

The film follows James and Noel, played by Y’Ian Noel (Insecure) and Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth), a happy couple living in Los Angeles who have their world rocked when they watch a police shooting on the news, only to learn it is their neighbor Brian (Justin Hartley) that was involved. What unfolds is a "highly combustible journey," as the couple tries to figure out a way to "do something" about it. Noel ends up kidnapping Brian and tying him up in their house, which leads to a night that reflects the best and worst of humanity.

The trailer for the upcoming film shows audiences the kidnapping taking place, as well as the couple's friends Lex Scott Davis (Rebel) and Shamier Anderson (Invasion) coming over to the house for dinner, which puts them all at odds when the truth is revealed and all of their opposing viewpoints on how to address the issue are shown. As per the official synopsis of the film, the movie is set to explore how "our experiences of race, class, family, fear, love, and happiness drive our choices today."

Image via RLJE Films

RELATED: Neil Marshall Horror Film 'The Lair' Acquired by Shudder and RLJE Films

A Lot of Nothing is written by McRae as well as Sarah Kelly Kaplan (Perry Mason). McRae also serves as a producer alongside Inny Clemons (Next Day Air), Jason Tamasco (Deadtectives), DeAnna Gravillis (Venus as a Boy), and Zak Kristofek (Red Right Hand). Joining Oyelowo as executive producers are Kim Hodgert (Boy Erased) and Nina Soriano (Bonding). The film is produced by Scalable Content, Secret Society Films, Traction, and Anonymous Content.

A Lot of Nothing will premiere in theaters and on VOD from RLJE Films on February 3. Check out the new official trailer and poster, as well as read its official synopsis down below: