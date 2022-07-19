The beauty of movies is that there is something for everyone. Max Walker-Silverman’s old-time romance A Love Song has a soothing, reflective, and melancholy feel to it that attempts to connect the viewer to a world of loneliness and calm that many are too busy to realize exists. Music, memories, and loss permeate through this 81-minute film taking the viewer on a journey into a story that is unique in its refusal to be packed with excess sentiment yet full of heart. Set against the backdrop of the vast expanse of the Colorado mountains, A Love Song is a tale of unconventional romance, longing, loneliness, and hope. The film has stylistic parallels with Chloe Zhao’s Academy Award-winning Nomadland, as both films explore the life of seniors living on campgrounds hoping for a life devoid of the complexities of the modern world.

Written, directed, and produced by Colorado native Max Walker-Silverman, whose short film Chuj Boys Of Summer has won a Support the Shorts Award at SXSW and the KODAK Vision Award, A Love Song is a minimalist portrait of a lonely widow eagerly awaiting the arrival of her childhood sweetheart whom she hasn't seen in decades. Living on a rudimentary caravan on the edge of a lake, she lives a survivalist lifestyle, making coffee, catching crawfish, and often spinning her radio dial in search of a fitting love song for her mood. A Love Song is a meditative film that compresses years of memories into a reunion between two aging lovers who have endured personal tragedies and whose present is markedly different from their past. Check out this guide to find out everything we know so far about A Love Song, including the cast, production, and release date.

Watch the Trailer for A Love Song

Bleecker Street unveiled a 2:14 minute trailer for A Love Story on July 6, 2022. It shows Faye leading a quiet life in a cramped camper, birdwatching and anticipating the arrival of her childhood sweetheart Lito. She no longer even remembers how he looks. When he finally drops by, they reminisce, play catch up and play the guitar together.

When Is A Love Song Releasing?

A Love Song will be released in theaters across the US on July 29, 2022. The film screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2022 and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2022.

Who Is in the Cast of A Love Song?

Dale Dickey Plays Faye, a widow who takes up residence at a campsite in the Colorado Mountains. Dickey is mostly popular for her performances as a cinema character actor. She played Merab in the 2010 independent drama film Winter's Bone. She portrayed Elsie in the 2016 Neo-Western action film Hell or High Water. Dickey played Rose Gray in the Spanish-American thriller film Regression. Her other movie credits include The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love, Prison of Secrets, Evidence, Palm Springs, Flag Day, and The Happiest Person in America. She played Oona in Pirates of the Caribbean: Tales of the Code: Wedlocked.

Wes Studi plays Faye’s long-lost love, Lito. Studi is a Native American (Cherokee Nation) actor and film producer who has received widespread acclaim. The honorary Academy Award-winner is popular for his role as chief Yellow Hawk in the 2017 film Hostiles. He played a ruthless warrior in the epic historical drama The Last of the Mohicans. Studi also played Victor "Iron Fist" Sagat in the 1994 action film Street Fighter. His other films include A Million Ways to Die in the West, Older than America, A Dog's Way Home, and Soul.

Tony Award-nominated actress Michelle Wilson plays Jan. Mostly known for her theater performances, Wilson played Felicia Wiggins in the 2021 film A Shot Through the Wall. Her movie credits include Clean, Someone Will Assist You, and The Rest of Us. Benja K.Thomas plays Marie. She has appeared in A Gun for Jennifer, Gotham, and FBI. Other members of the cast include Marty Grace Dennis as Dice and John Way as Postman Sam alongside Sam Engbring, Scout Engbring, Gregory Hope, Jesse Hope, and Felipe Jorge.

Who Is Making A Love Song?

A Love Song is Max Walker-Silverman’s debut feature film. A Colorado native, Max is an alumnus of the NYU graduate film program. A literary editor and former community organizer, his previous short films have earned him the KODAK Vision Award. Max also doubles as the film’s producer and editor. Jesse Hope and Dan Janvey are also listed as producers. Sakurako Fisher, Robina Riccitiello, Josh Peters, and Maggie Ambrose are co-producers. The executive producers are Jan McAdoo, Jack McAdoo, and Bill Way.

When Was A Love Song Filmed?

A Love Song was shot in Colorado in the autumn of 2020 right in the thick of the pandemic. The peculiarities of the time required that the cast and crew were shut out from the world for the duration of the shoot to create the required bubble to keep everyone safe. By April 2022, the film was completed.

What Is A Love Song About?

The plot centers around the life of a lonely widow in her sixties Faye (Dale Dickey) who lives in a caravan in the mountainous vastness of the Colorado terrain. She eagerly awaits a reconnection with her childhood sweetheart Lito (Wes Studi). She had earlier reached out to him by letter and remained hopeful that he would drop by. It’s been decades since they met and a lot has happened in between. Both have gotten married and lost their spouses, and now she looks forward to rekindling whatever is left of their childhood romance.

Faye’s life is simple, her daily itinerary revolves around leisurely birdwatching and stargazing, catching and cooking crustaceans from the lake. She has no business with technology except for her transistor radio which she tunes at random, always with a knack for stumbling into the perfect Love Song, providing a distinct melancholy vibe to an already sober ambiance. Her only connection with the world is via letters delivered by a postman and his pony. Amid her lonely life, just as she hoped, one day, Lito shows up with his dog and a bouquet of wildflowers. They reminisce about old times, childhood stories, and tales of personal grief in losing their partners. Brimming with childlike excitement masked in quietness and solitude that belies their emotions, they share her dinner and a kiss. More soul-stirring than it is erotic, their connection is nostalgic, endearing, and warm.

