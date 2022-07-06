Bleecker Street revealed today a trailer for A Love Song, a movie that is set to premiere in theaters in late July. The story centers around a woman who, after many years of traveling and learning to enjoy her own company, is met with the chance to reconnect with an important individual from her past.

The trailer for A Love Song suggests that the movie is a great blend of a sensitive love story and country music, with a touch of Nomadland vibes and stunning landscapes across Colorado thrown in for good measure. We all know that love stories are universal, but this one rings a little different from what we usually see in romances: Not only because time itself is clearly a relevant part of the premise, but also because it seems like the movie handles solitude in a positive way.

Also revealed by the trailer is the easy and inviting chemistry between Dale Dickey (Winter’s Bone, Hell or High Water) and Wes Studi (Dances with Wolves, The Last of the Mohicans), who can easily convey a relationship that stayed dormant for many years and really can make you feel like they have a history together – and that’s just off two-minutes of footage.

Image via Bleecker Street

A Love Song is the feature film debut of director and screenwriter Max Walker-Silverman. The freshman filmmaker kicked his career off big, with the movie becoming the most played and most awarded indie film of the festival year, having been featured in Tribeca, Berlin, Busan, Sundance, and many others. Films Boutique, which handles sales rights for A Love Song, has highly praised the movie through its COO Gabor Greiner, who stated the film is “pure magic: A simple, deep and fully absorbing love story between two warm-hearted characters in a breathtakingly beautiful wilderness – a modern western, surprising and musical, which will move audiences worldwide.”

A Love Song premieres in theaters on July 29. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: