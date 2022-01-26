Rejoice, celebrate, and let out a gleeful 'hallelujer', because America's favorite know-it-all matriarch is back. Netflix has just released the trailer for Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming ahead of the film's February release, giving us a closer look at the long-awaited return of film and television mogul Tyler Perry's most famous character.

The new film follows several prior Netflix projects that Perry has worked on, including 2020's A Fall From Grace. Perry had retired the character after the 2019 film A Madea Family Funeral. However, it seems that Madea is back again, this time to celebrate her great-grandson's college graduation, and it looks like things are going to go "the Madea way" once again, as the celebration unveils many family secrets, resulting in a conflict that threatens to ruin the happy occasion.

The new film features many fan-favorite actors reprising the roles of their beloved characters, including Tamela Mann as Cora, David Mann as Mr. Brown, and Cassi Davis Patton as Aunt Bam. The film will also feature a guest appearance from Irish actor Brendan O'Carroll, who plays Madea's grandmotherly foil, Agnes Brown.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'A Madea Homecoming': Tyler Perry Returns as His Iconic Persona in First Images

The character of Madea was originated by Perry for his 1999 play I Can Do Bad All by Myself, and continued as a consistently utilized character in many of Perry's works over the years, including Diary of a Mad Black Woman, which was adapted from his play and was a box office success, effetcively kickstarting the long-running Madea franchise. In addition to starring in the upcoming film, Perry serves as the film's writer, producer, and director.

Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming will premiere exclusively on Netflix on February 25. Check out the all-new trailer below:

Why It’s Okay to Love and Hate Tyler Perry A look at one of America's most controversial filmmakers.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email