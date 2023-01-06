Tom Hanks’ latest crowd-pleaser, A Man Called Otto, takes the viewer on a brutally funny, yet completely sensitive journey into the life of “the grumpiest man in America.” The film is a return to form for Hanks in many ways; while he’s matured into one of the finest dramatic actors of all time, it’s easy to forget that he was once the hilarious comic icon behind classics like Big, Splash, Sleepless in Seattle, and Joe Versus the Volcano. While Hanks gets to show more of his comedic side as Otto Anderson is pestered by his new neighbors, the film goes into more dramatic territory in the heartwarming (yet heartbreaking) final moments.

When Swedish writer Fredrik Backman’s novel A Man Called Ove became an international sensation and reached American readers, it wasn’t long before a film adaptation was put into production. The novel was heartfelt, inspiring, and nuanced in its depiction of mental health and aging, and would clearly have significant appeal to a broad audience. Hannes Holm’s cinematic version of A Man Called Ove was put into production; like the novel that inspired it, A Man Called Ove was an international hit that had significant crossover appeal for English-language viewers.

Director Marc Forster does a great job at grounding his English-language remake in the anxieties of American life today and pays close attention to how immigration, economic inequity, grief, and deceptive real estate practices make it harder to bridge interpersonal relationships within communities. Forster succeeds in nailing the original source material’s emotional resonance with his masterfully crafted conclusion, which is likely to inspire quite a few tears from engaged audiences.

Why Is Otto so Reclusive?

It’s initially unclear why Otto is being so reclusive, and why he’s so hesitant to form close emotional ties with any of his new neighbors. As Marisol (Mariana Treviño) gets to spend more time with him, she realizes that Otto is a great family man. Otto gives her husband, Tommy (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), practical advice on parenting, and bonds with their children. Marisol realizes that this is because Otto was once married to the schoolteacher Sonya (Rachel Keller), and their early relationship is shown in flashbacks; Hanks’ son Truman Hanks portrays him in the flashbacks.

Otto’s heart condition had prevented him from joining the armed services, but his trips to the train station introduced him to Sonya. After a few slightly awkward dinner dates, the couple falls deeply in love and dreams of having a child together. Although they both work hard and have little time off, they finally take a vacation together, where a bus accident claims the life of their unborn child and confines Sonya to a wheelchair. The community’s refusal to adjust to accommodate Sonya turns Otto into the more reclusive, grumpy man in the later scenes, and he’s left with no one after Sonya’s death. Although Otto considers taking his own life on many occasions, he’s reminded of Sonya’s wish for him to “keep living” despite his trauma.

Do Otto and Marisol Stay Friends?

Despite Otto’s rudeness to Marisol in the beginning, he begins to open up to her more than any of his other neighbors. From the beginning, she tries to charm him by making him food, and he ultimately teaches her how to drive when he realizes that she does not have a license. Tommy is useless with gardening and tools, and Otto feels obliged to help out. Although Otto’s return to being grumpy causes Marisol to briefly shut him out of her home, he apologizes and explains his struggles with Sonya’s death and his contemplation of suicide. When Otto collapses and is taken to a hospital, Marisol is listed as his emergency contact. She finds it hilarious when a nurse tells her that Otto’s heart is “too big.” This is also when Marisol realizes she needs to give birth.

Otto Saves Anita From Eviction

Otto occasionally comes over to care for the elderly woman Anita (Jaunita Jennings) and her husband Reuben (Peter Lawson Jones), who is confined to a wheelchair. Otto had bonded with the couple when he and Sonya were younger, but they grew distant following Sonya’s death and Reuben’s illness. However, Otto realizes that Anita is being forcibly evicted from her home by a greedy real estate agent (Mike Birbiglia). Earlier in the film, Otto saved an innocent man from being hit by a train, which attracted the attention of the media and went viral. Otto leverages his sudden fame to call the attention of a social media reporter to the scene of Anita’s forced removal, which reveals the deceptive plot.

Otto Welcomes Malcolm Into His Home

Early on, Otto gets annoyed when the paperboy Malcolm (Mack Bayda) continues to drop off a daily newspaper at his house. After being gruff, Malcolm reveals that he had been one of Sonya’s students and that she had encouraged the other teachers and students to accept his transgender identity. Otto later allows Malcolm to stay with him after he’s kicked out of his home by his family, and gives him the car he has so much pride in.

What Happens After Otto Dies?

Otto is aware that his mega-sized heart will ultimately lead to an unexpected death, so he prepares a message to Marisol with instructions about his funeral preparations and possessions. He has a low-key funeral held, allowing each of his friends to remember him as a "local community hero." He passes on each of his items to someone in the community that can benefit from them, and gives Marisol and her family his home on the promise that they “never sell it to those real estate basterds.”