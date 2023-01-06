Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for A Man Called Otto.

As evidenced by Spike Lee’s remake of Oldboy, the live-action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell, and the underwhelming reimaging of Force Majeure into Downhill, English-language remakes of beloved international films often go disastrously awry. The topics and themes that are relevant in one country aren’t always easily transferable, but being too similar doesn't give a remake any power of its own. However, A Man Called Otto is a rare exception to that trend; based on the Swedish film and novel A Man Called Ove, the film takes the same basic premise, but uses it to deconstruct economic inequity in the modern United States.

Directed by Marc Forster, A Man Called Otto follows grumpy, retired engineer Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks) as he follows through with his strict daily regime and keeps himself closed off to any friendly interactions from his neighbors. Otto is content being alone, but his life begins to change when Marisol (Mariana Treviño) and her husband Tommy (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) move in close to him with their two young daughters. Otto gradually begins to open up as Marisol insists on being kind to him and opening him up to new experiences. As a result, Otto begins to turn from “the grumpiest man in America” to a kind, patient elder member of the community who is aware of everyone’s stories.

While the early trailers suggested a more straightforward crowd-pleasing comedy, A Man Called Otto tackles some serious issues, including discrimination, marital strife, mental health disorders, and suicide. However, the film is truly energized when it explores the issues of economic inequity that are so present in this country today. Beyond simply giving the film a deeper meaning than its seemingly straightforward premise would suggest, A Man Called Otto is able to differentiate itself from the Swedish film and novel by examining how deceptive and greedy organizations take advantage of those in need.

Although Otto likes to present himself as a Scrooge-like figure, his grumpiness begins to make a little more sense after the audience realizes that he wasn’t always that way. Flashbacks to his early life (featuring Truman Hanks as a younger version of his father) show that Otto is barred from joining the military due to a heart condition. Unfortunately, his inability to serve his country means he’s out of work, as his father recently passed away, and he never knew his mother. Otto is eager to work hard, but he’s constantly told that there’s no place for him.

Otto’s luck seemingly changes when he meets Sonya (Rachel Keller), a schoolteacher that he falls in love with. Sonya is confused during their first date when Otto refuses to order anything at a restaurant, and then realizes he could only afford to buy her a meal. It’s a charming moment that shows the sincerity of his affections, but it shows the basic sacrifices someone as earnest as Otto has to make due to his poverty. There’s a sense of hopefulness in his relationship with Sonya. She knows she’s never going to be wealthy as a schoolteacher, but she loves her profession as much as she loves Otto.

In a cruel bit of irony, the couple’s first and only trip away from home that they can afford ends in tragedy. A bus crash claims the life of Sonya’s unborn child, and confines her to a wheelchair. Otto finds that he is forced to pay for all of these additional accommodations himself, as the community refuses to invest in resources that would help those in wheelchairs. Following Sonya’s death, Otto’s practical engineering skills are put to no good use when he’s given a miserable factory job that cuts his shifts to the point that he retires early. The inequity helps to explain why Otto is so reclusive; he’s had to learn to do everything on his own.

Marisol and Tommy are wholly unprepared for their new living situation, which leads to some awkward moments of comedy. They’re not able to afford any expensive repairs on their property, which prompts Tommy to do most of the work personally, to disastrous results. Otto recognizes that the couple isn’t getting the support they need, and begrudgingly agrees to help repair things for them and let them borrow his items. In turn, Marisol offers him simple, home-cooked meals that are far superior to the cheap groceries Otto has on his budget.

We also see the restrictions that disenfranchised social groups are forced to endure. Otto bonds with the young transgender man Malcolm (Mack Bayda), a former student of Sonya’s who delivers the newspaper. Malcolm is young enough that he lives with his parents, so when his transphobic family kicks him out, he has nowhere to go. The money for a paper route wouldn’t be enough to provide him shelter, and it’s only because of Otto’s kindness that he’s given a place to stay.

The most inflammatory storyline in the film is Otto’s relationship with the elderly woman Anita (Jaunita Jennings) and her husband Reuben (Peter Lawson Jones), who is confined to a wheelchair. The couple was friendly with Otto and Sonya during their youth, but following Sonya’s death and Otto’s disagreements with Reuben, they drifted apart. Even as he resides in his misery, Otto feels responsible to check in on the couple. He realizes that Anita is Reuben’s primary caregiver, and that they aren’t given the proper medical resources.

The deceptive nature of the real estate comes to light when a devious agent (Mike Birbiglia) attempts to forcibly evict Anita from her home; she’s handed confounding legal documents that she obviously has no comprehension of, and without an expensive lawyer to navigate them, it seems like she may be at the mercy of a corporation. Otto isn’t able to conventionally stand up against the real estate goons, so he cleverly calls attention to the controversy by messaging a social media reporter to cover the eviction. It brings to light the real estate company’s ethics during a livestream; casual cruelty is acceptable if it’s for the sake of profit.

While it’s funny and heartwarming, A Man Called Otto has more on its mind than simply providing a welcome bit of optimism. It acknowledges that kindness is necessary, especially in the world we live in now, where those that are struggling must band together to stand up against corporate greed. The film identifies the power of community in these situations, so it’s fitting that Otto’s last wish is for no one to sell his home “to those real estate basterds.”