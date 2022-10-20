Columbia Pictures released a new trailer for A Man Called Otto, an upcoming film adaptation of the best-selling novel by Swedish author Fredrik Backman. The movie stars Tom Hanks as the titular Otto, a grumpy widower who takes pleasure in tormenting his neighbors.

The trailer introduces Otto, a man who seems to hate people. While taking a stroll around his block, Otto is angry at people with dogs because the animals pee on the sidewalk, enraged with delivery trucks that park where they are not allowed, and furious at neighbors who get out early in the morning to exercise. Every little public demonstration of joy makes Otto frown, and he leads a lonely life making an enemy of everyone he crosses paths with. However, there seems to be a reason for Otto’s crankiness, as the trailer also shows the only moment he has a real human connection is when he visits his dead wife in the cemetery.

Otto’s icy heart begins to melt after Marisol (Mariana Treviño) moves into his block with her family. Marisol is so pregnant she seems ready to burst, but she still has a lot of energy to confront Otto and point out how rude he is. However, Marisol is determined to become friends with Otto, and the trailer shows how he will teach the woman how to drive and even act as a nanny to his neighbor's two children. Turning Otto into a sensible human is no easy task, though, as the trailer also shows he’s ready to fight a magician dressed as a clown for a quarter coin.

Image via Sony

A Man Called Otto is directed by Marc Forster from an adapted script by David Mage. The duo has previously worked together in Finding Neverland. A Man Called Otto is produced by Hanks with Rita Wilson, Gary Goetzman, and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro. Additionally, Forster, Renée Wolfe, and David Magee serve as executive producers. A Man Called Otto’s cast also includes Rachel Keller, Cameron Britton, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

A Man Called Otto will get a limited release in New York and Los Angeles on December 25, followed by a wide release on January 13, 2023. Check out the movie’s trailer and synopsis below.