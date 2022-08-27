Bill Camp has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix limited series A Man in Full, according to Deadline. Camp will star alongside leads Jeff Daniels (American Rust) and Diane Lane (Y: The Last Man) in the series based on Tom Wolfe's 1998 best-selling novel of the same name.

The drama series will center around Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) who finds himself faced with sudden bankruptcy. As his real estate empire begins to crumble, Charlie must defend it from those who try to capitalize on his fall from grace. Camp will play a character named Harry Zale, who is known for putting debtors through the wringer. According to the character description, Zale "stands between any hope Charlie has of saving his business."

Camp is known for his various television roles, including the Netflix limited series The Queen's Gambit and the HBO limited series The Night Of, for which he received an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor. He also has appeared in numerous films, including Joker, Vice, Molly's Game and 12 Years a Slave. Camp recently appeared in the Showtime series American Rust alongside Daniels and will next star in the Salem's Lot remake, which was recently removed from the Warner Bros. release schedule.

Image via Netflix

Camp is the latest addition to the series' growing cast. Previously-announced cast members include Lucy Liu (Why Women Kill), William Jackson Harper (The Resort), Aml Ameen (I May Destroy You), Tom Pelphrey (Outer Range), Sarah Jones (For All Mankind), Jon Michael Hill (Elementary), and Chanté Adams (A League of Their Own).

A Man in Full received a straight-to-series order from Netflix back in November. The series comes from TV veteran David E. Kelley and Academy Award-winning actor Regina King. Kelley, will serve as executive producer, showrunner, and writer. Kelley is known for hit shows such as Big Little Lies, Boston Legal, The Practice and Ally McBeal. King, known for her roles in films such as The Harder They Fall and If Beale Street Could Talk and TV shows such as HBO's Watchmen, will executive produce and direct three of the series' six episodes as part of a first-look deal with Netflix through her Royal Ties Productions. King made her feature film directing debut with 2020's One Night in Miami… Prior to that, she directed episodes of hit shows such as Insecure, The Good Doctor, Shameless and This is Us.

Each of A Man in Full's six episodes will be an hour long. So far, Netflix has not yet announced a release date for the series.

Check out the trailer for The Queen's Gambit, which Camp appeared in, below;