"When you die, will people notice?" Jeff Daniels poses this very question at the beginning of the limited Netflix series A Man in Full. After six episodes featuring relentless corporate greed and far too many phallic references, the wild and ludicrous finale really should not come as a surprise. Yet, we are all likely to have hit that rewind button to take stock of what really happened. Loosely based on the 1998 novel of the same name, A Man in Full reimagines the social environment of late '90s Atlanta and translates it to the modern world, following the egotistical, brutish, and filthy rich real estate agent Charlie Croker (Daniels). There are three main storylines, where two are hopelessly entangled with one another and the other awkwardly stands by itself.

Croker's character arc remains at the forefront, as he doggedly tries to remain resolute in his belligerent ways, yet is somewhat likable with his gritty determination and skewed family values. He never suspects that his demise will be at the hands of Raymond Peepgrass (Tom Pelphrey), who is essentially a nobody in Croker's eyes, but ironically, the two become reflections of one another. The series is about power struggles, whether financial, political, racial, or gender-based, but with so much scope, it only really delves deeply into corporate greed. And to top off all that social commentary, creator David E. Kelley offers a jarring finale that is hard not to notice.

Does Charlie Croker Earn Redemption In 'A Man in Full'?

Throughout A Man in Full, Croker desperately tries to secure his finances after a major falling out with his bank. Being billions of dollars in debt, he tries to bully the bank into bending, sources angel investors through questionable means, and agrees to corrupt deals with mayors. Mayor Wes Jordan (William Jackson Harper) asks Croker to expose the sexual assault victim of his election opponent, even if she does not consent to that information becoming public. Croker uses his usual methods of brute-forcing her compliance, cloaking his selfish motives behind an honorable social agenda and then simply just going along with the plan despite the many warnings from his ex-wife and son.

However, it is his son that stops him from following through. His desire for a close relationship with Wally (Evan Roe) is quite possibly the only redeeming quality Croker has. In a dazed moment on stage in front of the flashes of cameras at a press conference, Croker momentarily reflects on his behavior and decides to make the ethical choice to become a better role model for his son, resulting in a heart-warming "I'm proud of you" from Wally. While this may feel like a sudden culmination of self-reflection after days of dealing with the consequences of his rash decisions and unbridled ambition, the Atlantic culture of corporate greed and his overwhelming sense of traditional masculinity spirals him back into confrontation and violence.

After learning that Peepgrass is about to buy out his prized real estate trophy, the Concourse, and is sleeping with his ex-wife, he abruptly clasps his meaty fingers around Peepgrass' neck. While it looks like he wants to let go eventually, his hand seizes as a result of a medical condition he refuses to get a diagnosis for, and he has a heart attack, leading to both of their deaths. Like how Croker slowly topples to the ground, the letters of A Man in Full in the title scene also gradually collapse in each subsequent episode. The title sequence isn't the only symbol of Croker's downfall under his hubris, as his decreasing health also represents his increasing weakness to his own ambitions. The series closes with Croker's whirring mechanical knee, as his final claim to recover his strength, manhood and wealth ultimately becomes his own failings.

Why Does Raymond Peepgrass Hate Charlie Croker in 'A Man in Full'?

Meanwhile, Peepgrass arranges Croker's downfall in a relentless pursuit of vengeance and hatred right under his nose. Peepgrass partners with a man Charlie offended to buy a majority share of the Concourse via a corporation called "Big Red Dog LLC." Admittedly, the only connotation that arises from this name is Clifford the Big Red Dog, but with the abundance of phallic references, it shouldn't come as a surprise what Croker meant when he says "let the Big Red Dog out." And that is exactly what Peepgrass does in the finally — literally — by letting his goods hang out. Peepgrass and Croker's confrontation is a literal embodiment of a dick-swinging competition. Boasting about his achievements in acquiring Croker's prized property while also using his genuine affection for Croker's ex-wife, Martha (Diane Lane), as even more ammunition, Peepgrass finally rises from becoming a nobody.

Peepgrass and Croker's stories are essentially two sides of the same massive coin. While Croker is concerned with securing his wealth, Peepgrass is trying to acquire it. He quickly learns the corrupt model of corporate greed and ambition and, while being spurred on by his ex-lover, he blurs ethical lines to achieve his goals. His self-image is also rooted in Croker, as he describes his admiration and envy of Croker's growth, which thus fuels his desire to take him down. The power in his lowly position, though, is that Croker never even knew he was engaged in a power struggle with him. Like Croker's momentary success with his family, it seems like Peepgrass is also going to achieve his personal vendetta. However, as both of the ambitious men fall, the camera returns to Croker while Peepgrass is surreptitiously carried away in a body bag. Even after all his efforts, he dies a nobody, leaving both men with a loss in this power struggle.

Conrad and Roger White Face Police Brutality in 'A Man in Full'

As Croker partially admitted, he likes to hide his greed behind the facade of honorable staff members, leading us to corporate lawyer, Roger White (Aml Ameen) and receptionist, Jill (Chante Adams). With Jill's husband in prison for assaulting a police officer after the officer was violent towards him, Roger decides to defend him despite being unfamiliar with criminal law. After days of figuring out how to survive in a prison reserved for the most violent inmates, Conrad (Jon Michael Hill) also ends up assaulting another prisoner in pre-emptive self-defense, hurting his case even more. This storyline is adapted to the more modern social and racial environment, echoing the injustices against George Floyd and the spotlight that was turned to police brutality practices. It also draws on racism that was prevalent in late '90s Georgia, highlighting the huge gap between the divided populations.

That being said, the court trial was probably wrapped up too neatly. In the small courtroom, the shouting and chaos of the footage of Conrad being violently arrested, then fighting back, echoes. Roger uses an emotional speech and a reference to an old legal quote to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Conrad was innocent. As the judge, who had previously made racist remarks, suddenly develops a conscience and rules in Conrad's favor, there is a brief moment of incredulity from the courtroom and from us. If only it were that easy. It feels as ridiculous as Peepgrass and Croker's ending, but it is the most feel-good one.

Lucy Liu Has An Underdeveloped Subplot in 'A Man in Full'

There is also an intriguing yet severely underdeveloped subplot about Joyce’s (Lucy Liu) sexual assault. Despite having meager screen time in these six episodes, Liu's performance is naturally so compelling that it is disappointing that this story wasn't played out to its full potential. We discover that the identity of the mayor's opponent's sexual assault victim was none other than the powerful and alluring Joyce. However, with her career and reputation on the line, she refuses to cooperate with Crocker. In a later scene with Martha, Joyce also reveals that she struggles to remember if she had or hadn't consented that night 20 years ago. While her dialogue is indifferent and defensive, her posture and expression convey confusion, shame, and pain.

Liu deftly captures the experience of many women who have been sexually assaulted in one mere scene, hinting at a potentially powerful storyline. With its allusions to the #MeToo movement, where many women and men came forward about their sexual assault experiences, the show also exhibits a person's right to choose not to speak out. The final scene of this subplot is Joyce's look of relief as she sees Croker decide not to expose her. This further complicates the themes, as although the choice to speak about her own experience is left in her hands, it was done so through a powerful man's decision. However, the story barely scrapes the surface of these themes, leaving us with vague notions of gender equality and a plot whose integrity is undermined by being used only to facilitate Crocker's character development.

Is 'A Man in Full's Shocking Ending Powerful Enough?

If creator Kelly wanted to get a reaction out of us, this jarring and ludicrous ending was certainly the way to do so. Killing off both Peepgrass and Croker, especially in this manner, is something we could not have anticipated. In real life, powerful and greedy corporate-type men tend to stick around a lot longer than we would ideally like. So, perhaps leaving them alive and warring would fit better in the realistic model that the series operated in and would also leave us with a far more powerful message. With Conrad's too-satisfying ending and Joyce's unsatisfying one, we probably deserved at least one reasonable one.

The ending we got, however, lends a more moralistic tone to the finale, as the bad guys both meet their just demise. The most powerful thing about the finale is the grand display of pure vulnerability. Although Peepgrass' nudity is made out to be a show of strength, with all his cards lying on the table, it is also the height of vulnerability. Similarly, Croker's medical condition appears in full force, leading to the ridiculous, albeit memorable, clutching and staggering of his slightly pathetic death. So, Croker, to answer your opening question, the people of Atlanta may remember you as a partially redeemed mogul or a heartless single-minded businessman (depending on who you ask), but we will always remember the lurid circumstances surrounding your death.

