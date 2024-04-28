Jeff Daniels has finally returned to television with American Rust: Broken Justice, and he already has his next series lined up with A Man in Full. Based on the Tom Wolffe novel of the same name, the new limited series showcases the rise and fall of a massively affluent empire. Daniels stars as ruthless real estate kingpin Charlie Coker, who, despite being on top of the world for the majority of his career, watches as the company he built is on the precipice of collapse.

Jeff Daniels being involved in a new show should be enough to get potential viewers interested, but that's only scratching the surface of A Man in Full's potential. Not only does it boast a star-studded cast, but the series also has an incredibly accomplished and talented crew attached. To learn more about Jeff Daniels' ambitious new venture, its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know about A Man in Full.

When is 'A Man in Full' Coming Out?

Charlie Coker's rise to power and inevitable fall from grace begins when the complete series of A Man in Full premieres on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'A Man in Full'?

A Man in Full will be available to binge-watch exclusively on Netflix this early May, thus making it the opening act of another big month for Netflix. One day after A Man in Full releases, Jerry Seinfeld's ambitious film about the creation of an iconic breakfast product, Unfrosted: The Pop Tart Story, as well as Jennifer Lopez's mech-suit action film, Atlas. As for shows, it's also not a lineup to slouch at, as May will include the second season of the Ancient Greece-themed anime Blood of Zeus, the debut of Bendict Cumberbatch's thriller series Eric, and last but not least, the first part of Bridgerton Season 3.

Does 'A Man in Full' Have a Trailer?

Netflix released the all-too-brief teaser trailer for A Man in Full on March 20th, 2024. The trailer really doesn't give much in the way of the limited series' plot, but it does provide a pretty clear view of Jeff Daniels' complex and conflicted main character. This truly shines in the short monologue that the character of Charlie Coker delivers in the teaser:

"When you die, will people notice? I heard once a man reaches a point where he's over, that ain't the tragedy. The tragedy is he refuses to recognize it."

Who Stars in 'A Man in Full'?

Jeff Daniels is leading the cast of A Man in Full. He recently starred in the resurrected detective series American Rust. In addition to his prestigious track record of feature films, such as The Purple Rose of Cairo, Dumb and Dumber, Steve Jobs, and more, Daniels' career in television is even more admirable. The winner of two Primetime Emmy Awards, playing everything from complicated protagonists in dramas like The Newsroom all the way to terrifying antagonists in Westerns like Godless.

Daniels is far from the only major star that will be appearing in A Man in Full. Also announced to be a part of the cast is Oscar-nominee Diane Lane, who previously played Martha Kent in the now-defunct DC Extended Universe through Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Also in the mix is another Emmy-nominee, that being Kill Bill and Charlie's Angels star Lucy Liu. Jeff Daniels will also be reuniting with his American Rust co-star Bill Camp, who's also known for his work in Joker and 12 Years a Slave.

The cast of A Man in Full also includes:

Evan Roe (Madam Secretary)

(Madam Secretary) Aml Ameen (Rustin)

(Rustin) Jon Michael Hill (Elementary)

(Elementary) Josh Pais (Joker)

(Joker) Jerrika Hinton (Hunters)

(Hunters) Atkins Estimond (Hightown)

(Hightown) Scott Daniel Johnson (The Staircase)

(The Staircase) Kurt Yue (Will Trent)

(Will Trent) Grainger Hines (Dr. Death)

(Dr. Death) Sarah Jones (For All Mankind)

What is 'A Man in Full' About?

The official plot synopsis of A Man in Full reads as follows:

Facing relentless foes and sudden bankruptcy, an Atlanta real estate tycoon must claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble.

Who is Making 'A Man in Full'?

Two recognizable names will be filling the director's chairs of A Man in Full. The first is Academy-Award winner Regina King. King may be best known for her acting workin movies and shoes like If Beale Street Could Talk, Watchmen, and most recently, Shirley. However, she's also proven herself to be a more-than-capable director, having helmed a critically acclaimed hit in 2020 with One Night in Miami.... Also directing is Thomas Schlamme, who directed ninety episodes of The West Wing.

A Man in Full will also feature music by Craig DeLeon (Velma), cinematography by Tobie Marier-Robitaille (Under the Banner of Heaven) and Craig Wrobleski (The Umbrella Academy), and editing by Naomi Sunrise Filoramo (Mare of Easttown) and Ben Lester (Bird Box).

