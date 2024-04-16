The Big Picture Jeff Daniels faces the law's wrath after financial downfall in Netflix's A Man in Full.

The rich cast features William Jackson Harper, Lucy Liu, and Bill Camp.

Regina King and Tommy Schlamme direct the drama based on Tom Wolfe's novel.

The law is breathing down Jeff Daniels’ neck in the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming limited drama series, A Man in Full. Based on Tom Wolfe’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, the title follows the life of Charlie Croker (Daniels), a larger-than-life real estate tycoon who’s been living life in the fast lane as one of the wealthiest men in Atlanta. After he’s forced to file for bankruptcy, Charlie’s world comes crashing down, both at work and at home. On top of that, the doomed businessman finds himself engaged in a dangerous tango with crooked politicians and knows that he’s his only hope of getting out of everything with some dignity left to his name.

In the trailer, we see the moments leading up to, during, and after Charlie’s life collapses. Literally flying high aboard his private jet, when Charlie’s airplane lands, the feds are waiting for him, and at that moment, his empire begins to crumble. Not just a serious business owner, Charlie is quite the eccentric as we see him addressing his pain in the only way one should - wrestling with a rattlesnake. Meanwhile, his ex-wife, Martha (Diane Lane) considers a deal with the prosecutors as she has more than enough ammunition in her arsenal to make sure Charlie stays behind bars forever. While many, like Bill Camp’s Harry Zale, think it will be easy to tear down the bricks of Charlie’s business, those in the mogul’s corner plan to make it as difficult as possible.

Already boasting an incredibly stacked cast, the rest of the names lining the call sheet for A Man in Full include the likes of William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Tom Pelphrey (Outer Range), Jon Michael Hill (Pass Over), Aml Ameen (The Maze Runner), Sarah Jones (For All Mankind), Lucy Liu (Kill Bill: Volume 1), Chanté Adams (A League of Their Own), and Evan Roe (Madam Secretary).

Who Is Behind ‘A Man in Full’?

Netflix’s limited drama welcomes Academy and Emmy Award-winning actress Regina King back to the realm of directing. The project comes four long years after she made her feature-length filmmaking debut with the critically acclaimed feature, One Night in Miami… Her directorial credit for A Man in Full will be added to an already long list that includes stints on shows such as Insecure, The Good Doctor, This Is Us, Shameless, and more. The other half of the six-episode production was under the vision of Tommy Schlamme who brought audiences Miss Firecracker and So I Married an Axe Murderer and sat in the director’s chair for shows including Spin City and Parenthood.

Check out the first trailer for A Man in Full below and binge all six episodes when the series arrives on Netflix on May 2.

