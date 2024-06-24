The Big Picture Leaving the crime underworld won't be easy for hitman Soo-hyeok in A Man Of Reason.

Jung Woo-sung writes, directs, and stars in this ambitious South Korean film.

Premiering July 5, the movie promises bold storytelling with twists, perfect for fans of K-dramas.

You probably have heard a K-drama fan talk about how gripping a lot of the series that South Korea produces can be. And fortunately for us viewers, the same can be said about the movies. Today, Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek of the upcoming film A Man of Reason, which centers around a hitman trying to live a normal life after a stint in prison. The movie premieres in select theaters on July 5.

The sneak peek makes it clear that leaving the underworld is hardly going to be a walk in the park for Soo-hyeok (Jung Woo-sung). In the scene, he's dealing with a mob boss who's not happy with the fact that one of his trusted hitmen is trying to abandon him. However, Soo-hyeok is so adamant about his decision that it seems like he won't put up a fight against the mobster's goons — at least not initially.

It's pretty easy to understand why Soo-hyeok would want out. He spends ten years in prison, and after he finally does his time, he finds out that he has a daughter and has missed some precious years of the young girl's life. The problem is, if he stays too close to her, the girl might end up becoming a target. On the other hand, if he takes on other missions from the mobster, he might end up in prison again or die during a hit.

Who's The Team Behind 'A Man Of Reason?'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A Man of Reason is a pretty ambitious project of Jung Woo-sung. Aside from starring in it, the actor and filmmaker also wrote and directed the movie. He is known by K-drama fans for starring in Tell Me That You Love Me, and in 2022 he co-starred in a thriller film with Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae called Hunt. The cast of A Man Of Reason also stars Kim Nam-gil (Song of the Bandits), Park Sung-woong (The Killing Vote), Kim Jun-han (Hospital Playlist), Park Yoo-na (Rookie Cops), and Lee Elijah (Decoy).

South Korean films are known for telling bold stories with twists at every corner, and major titles like Parasite and Decision to Leave help underscore that. From the looks of it, A Man of Reason is another standout title from the country that's certainly worth the watch — especially if you are into the Oldboy and Lady Vengeance vibes.

A Man Of Reason premieres in theaters on July 5. Just four days later, on July 9, you'll be able to check it out on VOD. You can watch our exclusive sneak peek above.