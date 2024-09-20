Ted Danson is on the trail of a mystery in new images from his upcoming Netflix miniseries A Man on the Inside. Danson will play a wannabe detective in the new series from The Good Place creator Michael Schur. Entertainment Weekly reports that the series, which was formerly titled A Classic Spy, will be released in November.

In the new images, Danson is Charles, a retiree who answers an ad placed by a private investigator and poses as her father to infiltrate the Pacific View Retirement Residence, where foul play is afoot. The series is based on the Oscar-nominated Chilean documentary The Mole Agent, but don't expect a straight adaptation of the doc, in which the titular mole ultimately finds very little amiss. Says Schur, "I just wanted to make a bigger deal out of the case. I wanted the P.I. to be more involved. I wanted there to be more clues and more cliffhangers and more of a sense that this is a real crime that's being committed and a real thing that demands investigation." Schur and Danson worked together on The Good Place, but he says the eight-episode miniseries is unlike anything he's ever done before: "I would say it's neither a sort of ensemble comedy set in a workplace, nor is it a theoretical musing about the nature of morality set in the afterlife — it's somewhere in between."

Who Else Stars in 'A Man on the Inside'?

In addition to Danson, the series boasts an impressive cast. Lilah Richcreek Estrada (Chicago Med) will play the private investigator who hires Charles. Stephanie Beatriz, of Schur's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will play Didi, the fearsome managing director of the Pacific View Retirement Residence. Charles' real daughter will be played by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Mary Elizabeth Ellis, while Dune's Stephen McKinley Henderson will play Calbert, a man Charles befriends on the inside. The cast also includes Sally Struthers (All in the Family), Eugene Cordero (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Margaret Avery (The Color Purple), John Getz (The Fly), Marc Evan Jackson (Parks and Recreation), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), and Clyde Kusatsu (Star Trek: The Next Generation).

A Man on the Inside isn't the first time Danson has found himself embroiled in a mystery. He starred in three seasons of HBO's Bored to Death as wealthy and eccentric editor George Christopher, who often accompanies Jonathan Ames (Jason Schwartzman), a struggling novelist and would-be private investigator, on his cases.

A Man on the Inside will be released on Netflix in November; no exact release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.