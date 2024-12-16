This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Netflix is telling Ted Danson (The Good Place) to stay exactly where he is, as the streamer has revealed that it’s ordering a second season of the actor’s latest comedy series, A Man on the Inside. The title has been a top performer on the platform since its arrival at the end of last month, so audiences will be stoked to find out that there are plenty more hijinks for Charles (Danson) to get into down the line. As of right now, no specific date has been set for the show’s follow-up set of episodes, but we know that it will be part of Netflix’s 2025 slate which also includes Anthony and Joe Russo’s latest feature, The Electric State, and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.