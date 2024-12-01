It has to be said that A Man on the Inside does not have the most complex narrative. A necklace has been stolen at a retirement community, and a P.I. has sent in Ted Danson’s odd everyman, Charles, to infiltrate and find the thief. Convoluted? Maybe. But certainly not something that you expect to be tearing up at whilst watching. You see when you have a show like this, you need someone to hold the audience’s hand through it all, otherwise, the surface-level plot can become bland and repetitive. That is why Ted Danson’s performance is just perfect.

He is not only a recognizable face to thousands, if not millions of people, with his distinguished career spanning decades, but he plays Charles Nieuwendyk with a mixture of age and youth that means you cannot help but wish you had known him, and it makes his scenes with other characters even more enjoyable.

Ted Danson Brings a Calm Feeling to the Role

Image via Netflix

Danson is a brilliant blend of aged wisdom and timeless vulnerability, which means we can always watch him, no matter what he’s doing. Whether stumbling his way through covert operations or getting stoned with his new friends, Virginia (Sally Struthers) and Florence (Margaret Avery), Charles has a warmth that you, like the other residents, can’t help but feel comforted by. Similar to his performance in The Good Place, he provides a guide for the audience yet is also having so much fun in the role that it’s infectious.

His role as a former professor also presents him through the lens of a wise mentor who still has a lot to offer. When this then brings out his sadness over his wife Victoria's death, we see how strong this man is, as he is kind to others whilst carrying an immense amount of his own pain.

Danson Is Not Only Wise But the Perfect Amount of Silly

Image via Netflix

Another reason why Danson is great in the role is the youthful exuberance he shows as Charles, and how it reflects an underlying message of A Man on the Inside. That being said, no matter what stage of life you’re in, there’s no reason why there can’t be new adventures lying ahead. The fact that Charlie’s wife serves as a constant reminder of what Charlie has lost in his life allows us to appreciate what he is gaining as he joins this new community.

When he is being told off by Stephanie Beatriz's Didi, the retirement community manager, he feels like a child being scolded by the principal. It adds more to the stakes of the show that he is not just a wise, calm know-it-all who doesn't listen to authority and makes us feel his giddiness when he is somehow able to get away with his daring infiltration.

Danson and Henderson's Chemistry Is the Highlight of 'A Man on the Inside'

My favorite part of Danson's performance has to be when he isn't playing the role of a spy but as a friend to the other residents of Pacific View. Specifically, his friendship with Calbert, played by the absolute legend, who is Stephen McKinley Henderson. Watching these two seasoned veterans go toe to toe in scenes transports you from a rather simple TV plot to a character study with a surprising amount of depth. Danson can play off of Henderson's Stoic Calbert by bringing the perfect amount of gravity and joy to Charles. By doing this, we understand how Calbert cannot help but enjoy Charles' company, whereas a less seasoned actor may have simply played Charles as too annoying for us to believe Calbert would like him.

Overall, this genuinely might be Danson's best performance because of just how much it elevates the rest of the show. A Man on the Inside could have so easily been a generic and boring show that it is merely something you put on the TV to shut off your brain for an hour or two. However, because of his performance, we cannot take our eyes off Danson. He is charming and clever, yet boyishly adorable, and he makes every scene he's in beautifully come to life, especially those he shares with Henderson, as he plays the character just right so that we understand the crux of the narrative. How it would be such a tragedy for this man not to explore the world and give the gift of his company to others.

