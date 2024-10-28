Ted Danson is going undercover in the debut trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series, A Man on the Inside. The brand-new eight-episode binge-worthy series is set to arrive on the streamer on November 21 and introduces Danson’s Charles — a retired professor, who, after losing his wife, finds himself turning the tides of his life and taking on a second career. Much more dangerous and edgy than his work in academia, Charles decides to give private investigation a shot. Hailing from Parks and Recreation co-creator Mike Schur, the comedy is based on the 2021 Academy Award-nominated documentary, The Mole Agent.

Charles is going through it when we first meet him during the opening moments of the A Man on the Inside trailer. His daughter, Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), is worried about her father, as — ever since her mother passed one year prior — he’s not had much to get him through each day. Pushing her dad to try something new and exciting, Emily unintentionally points Charles in the direction of a private investigator who needs a hand on her latest case.

After answering an ad in the newspaper for an investigative assistant, Charles is thrown into the world of PIs as he helps his new co-worker, Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada), get the lowdown on a missing family heirloom inside the Pacific View Retirement Home. Under the guise of a new resident, Charles effortlessly makes his way into the building undetected and begins to do research to get to know the folks in the units surrounding him. But, he’ll soon discover that there’s a whole other life waiting for him when he’s able to open up and get to know his neighbors. Now, Charles will just need to make sure his new-found zest for life doesn’t get in the way of his job — or is it vice versa?

Meet the Faces Behind ‘A Man on the Inside’

Filling out the ensemble cast of A Man on the Inside is a call sheet that includes Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Civil War), Sally Struthers (All in the Family), Eugene Cordero (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Margaret Avery (The Color Purple), John Getz (The Fly), Susan Ruttan (L.A. Law), Lori Tan Chinn (Orange Is the New Black), Clyde Kusatsu (Top Dog), Marc Evan Jackson (The Good Place), Jama Williamson (School of Rock), Wyatt Yang (Weekend in Taipei), Deuce Basco (Santa Clarita Diet), Lincoln Lambert (Nope) and Kerry O’Malley (Nightbitch).

Check out the debut trailer for A Man on the Inside above and peek into the life of Charles and the rest of the gang by flipping through some new images below.

