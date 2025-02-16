Since its release in 1946, Frank Capra’s It’s A Wonderful Life has justly gained a reputation as one of the finest fantasy films ever made. George Bailey’s redemption – the work of a novice angel who shows him what life would have been like had he never been born – may be overly sentimental, but its rhetorical power is undeniable. It’s no wonder it frequently appears on “best ever” lists.

And yet a British film released within six weeks of It’s A Wonderful Life rivals Capra’s movie in the power of its storytelling. Powell and Pressburger’s A Matter Of Life And Death won critical acclaim on release and continues to enjoy a high reputation in the United Kingdom. Elsewhere, however, it is nowhere near as well known. But it absolutely should be.

‘A Matter Of Life And Death’: A Wartime Romance With A Difference

The action begins in a burning bomber somewhere over the English Channel. RAF pilot Peter (played by future James Bond actor and Oscar winner David Niven) raises an American radio operator, June (likewise played by a future Oscar recipient, Planet Of The Apes star Kim Hunter). The two exchange a few tender words before Peter bails out, without a parachute – except that the following morning, he wakes up, no worse for wear, on a beach.

It turns out that, due to an administrative error, Peter was never picked up by a “conductor” (Marius Goring) and conveyed to “Another World”. By the time he is located, however, he and June have fallen in love. Peter argues it’s not his fault the heavenly powers-that-be never dealt with him, and it is agreed his case should be tried in a heavenly court, to see where he belongs: up there, or down on Earth. In the process, he acquires a lawyer (Roger Livesey), who argues his case before a testy prosecutor.

Powell and Pressburger’s reputation as master film-makers was already well established before A Matter Of Life And Death’s release. Their elegant, intelligent direction can be seen in the Oscar-winning war drama 49th Parallel (1941), as well as the comedy The Life And Death Of Colonel Blimp (1943). But A Matter Of Life And Death hit new heights. As with The Wizard Of Oz, the film makes expert use of the transition between color and black and white, with the former being used for scenes on Earth, and the latter for scenes in “Another World”. Special effects and editing techniques, including occluded camera lenses and freeze frames, convey to the audience the severity of Peter’s headaches, which cause him to wonder if his conversations with the heavenly conductor sent to Earth to convince him his rightful place is on high are figments of his imagination.

‘A Matter Of Life And Death’s Optimism Resonates Today