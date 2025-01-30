Over the last several years, Netflix has established itself as a top contender in the cutthroat business of holiday productions. This past year alone saw the release of highly-successful, viewership-drawing titles like Chad Michael Murray’s Magic Mike-esque Christmas flick, The Merry Gentleman, Lindsay Lohan’s latest themed project with the streamer, Our Little Secret and Simon Otto’s animated holiday comedy, That Christmas. With the 2024 holiday season now behind us, the platform is stepping up to the plate to remind us that 2025’s jolliest time of the year isn’t too far away by announcing the release window of their star-studded holiday feature, A Merry Little Ex-Mas. As a gift to subscribers everywhere, the streamer has revealed that the Alicia Silverstone (Clueless)-led rom-com is set to unwrap itself onto Netflix this Fall.

The movie centers around a married couple who have recently made the difficult decision to call it quits. Despite their relationship not working anymore, they want to give their children one last Christmas together before the wife sells the family home and strikes out on her own. Just as the merriment begins, a wrench is thrown into their plans for a wholesome and memory-filled time decking the halls when the ex-husband brings his amazing new girlfriend along for the party.

Sure, it isn’t Clueless 2, but we will absolutely take any new movie that features Silverstone in a leading role. A Merry Little Ex-Mas marks the actress’s latest pairing with the streamer, following her appearance in Grant Singer’s 2023 crime-thriller, Reptile, which also featured the talents of Benicio del Toro and Justin Timberlake. Joining Silverstone in her latest — yet much lighter — project with the streamer is a familiar lineup of names that includes Oliver Hudson (The Cleaning Lady), Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch).

Meet the Creative Team Behind ‘A Merry Little Ex-Mas’

Marking his return to feature-length filmmaking with the holiday rom-com, Steve Carr sits in the director’s chair as the helmer of A Merry Little Ex-Mas. The filmmaker made his grand debut more than two decades ago with the Ice Cube-led cinematic classic, Next Friday. Since then, his name has been attached to such projects as Dr. Dolittle 2, Daddy Day Care, Are We There Yet? and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. Holly Hester (The Royal Treatment) adds her pen to the creative forces behind Netflix’s upcoming Christmas film, marking a reunion between the writer and Hart, who previously worked together on Melissa & Joey and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Along with starring, Silverstone also joins as an executive producer, while Hart and her mother, Paula Hart, serve as producers.

Draw a little Christmas tree on your calendar for this Fall to mark the arrival of A Merry Little Ex-Mas.