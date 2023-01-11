Today, during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, ABC revealed a new trailer for the fifth and final season of their hit family drama series, A Million Little Things that takes fans back through the most impactful moment of the show's nearly half a decade run. This trailer comes just a few weeks ahead of the start of Season 5, which begins on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10/9c on ABC with new episodes airing weekly.

The new 2-minute 44-second trailer takes audiences down memory lane and looks into the future of the beloved series' final stretch of episodes. From the highest and most heartwarming moments of the show to the tragedy and heartbreak, the trailer shows how close our cast of characters has become over the last four seasons and how much they have supported each other and propped each other up to turn those dark moments around. It showed the million little things that fans from across the world have fallen in love with in this series as it comes to a close.

First debuting in 2018, A Million Little Things has since gone on to become one of the most-viewed shows on ABC. Created by DJ Nash, the series was announced to be returning for a fifth season back in May 2022 before it was confirmed later in the year in November that Season 5 will be the series' conclusion. Nash confirmed in a statement back when the confirmation that the show was ending that he had planned for the show to end after 5 seasons. “I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for 5 seasons and leave them when the time was right," he said.

Who Else Works On A Million Little Things

Terrence Coli serves as the showrunner on A Million Little Things as well as an executive producer alongside series creator Nash, Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz. Joanna Kerns serves as co-executive producer on the series from ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios. The series stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

The fifth and final season A Million Little Things kicks off on February 8 at 10/9c on ABC with new episodes airing weekly. You can check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming conclusion to the beloved series down below.