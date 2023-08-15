The Big Picture A new film, A Million Miles Away, tells the unbelievable true story of José Hernández, who went from being a migrant farmworker to an astronaut.

The trailer shows Hernández facing laughter and disbelief when expressing his dream of going to space, but he perseveres and eventually achieves his goal.

2023 has been a year where true stories of extraordinary people, like Hernández, have been brought to the forefront in Hollywood films, showcasing the fascination with real-life accomplishments.

It’s safe to say that almost every one of us, at one time or another in childhood, dreamt of going to space. With franchises like Star Wars and Star Trek showing the wonders of other-worldly exploration, who could turn down the dream of becoming an astronaut and traveling to the farthest reaches of the galaxy? For many of us, though, that hope gets struck down for one reason or another (think of the math!) and we move on to pursue different careers. This, however, wasn’t the case for José Hernández, a young man with starry aspirations who went from working as a migrant farmworker to hopping on board a rocket and traveling to space. Ahead of the release of Amazon Prime Video’s A Million Miles Away on September 15, the studio dropped a batch of first-look stills, a fresh poster, and even a trailer that sees Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico, Jack Ryan) in the leading role of the hopeful explorer.

Directed by the critically-acclaimed Alejandra Márquez Abella (Northern Skies Over Empty Space, The Good Girls), the opening moments of the trailer depict the response that Hernández has been faced with all of his life after admitting his pipe dream of becoming an astronaut - laughter, and disbelief. Shedding light on his background, viewers watch as what was once a childhood obsession turns into a lifelong pursuit of making it into NASA. With countless rejections, Hernández continues to persevere, picking up new skills to move him closer to his dream. Finally, his hard work and dedication pay off as the unbelievable true story of Hernández’s journey to space plays out in the final moments of the A Million Miles Away trailer.

Along with Peña, the inspirational feature also stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel, Maze Runner), Veronica Falcon (Ozark, Queen of the South, Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead), Sarayu Blue (To All the Boys) as well as Peña’s fellow Narcos: Mexico co-stars, Julio Cesar Cadillo (Sicario) and Bobby Soto (Flamin’ Hot).

2023: The Year of the True Story

While Hollywood has always had an obsession with stories grounded in reality, 2023 has been at the forefront of bringing the moving tales of everyday people accomplishing extraordinary things to feature-length form. This summer, Gran Turismo will take audiences along for the ride in the unbelievable true story of professional race car driver, Jann Mardenborough (as portrayed by Archie Madekwe), as he rises to the top of the sport from his beginnings as a gamer. This year has also seen the arrival of a slew of other based on true story features including Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear, the Russell Crowe-led horror flick The Pope’s Exorcist, Ben Affleck’s Air and Hulu’s drama about the female journalists who launched an investigation into one of the most prolific serial killers in American history in Boston Strangler.

Check out the trailer for A Million Miles Away below and scroll through the article for the first-look images and official poster.