The Big Picture The director of Back to the Future, Robert Zemeckis, has contractual provisions to prevent any new installments or remakes of the franchise.

Despite the restrictions, references to Back to the Future have appeared in other movies, such as Welcome to Marwen and A Million Ways to Die in the West.

The cameo of Doc Brown in A Million Ways to Die in the West is lazy and lacking in creativity, serving only as a reminder of the original film without any meaningful humor or storytelling.

There can never be any additions to the Back to the Future saga. Director Robert Zemeckis has made it adamantly clear in recent years that he has contractual provisions to shoot down any potential cinematic extensions of this franchise. There can never be a Top Gun: Maverick equivalent to this saga, nor can there ever be a remake headlined by whatever young star is hot in 2028. Viewers who dread the idea of getting a Back to the Future remake that sends a new Marty McFly to 1995 or some kind of derivative legacy sequel can rest easy. At the moment, the creative team behind this original feature is outright hostile to any new installments in the saga.

Still, a collection of movies as massive and influential as Back to the Future was never going to be entirely absent from the modern film world. Other motion pictures have featured extensive references to Back to the Future or even cameos from certain characters and automobiles exclusive to the saga. Zemeckis has staunchly prevented any Back to the Future remakes from emerging, but he had no trouble featuring the time-traveling DeLorean extensively in his 2018 directorial effort Welcome to Marwen. Meanwhile, the 2014 comedy A Million Ways to Die in the West inserted itself into the continuity of Back to the Future: Part III by featuring a cameo from Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown. The latter appearance was emblematic of the long-term impact of Back to the Future and the lazy creative impulses of writer/director Seth MacFarlane.

The ‘Back to the Future: Part III’ Cameo In ‘A Million Ways to Die in the West’

Seth MacFarlane has many talents as an artist. He’s a mighty good singer and has proven to be a great voice actor in projects ranging from American Dad! to Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Meanwhile, his Star Trek TV show pastiche The Orville has garnered an impressive cult following. Having spent over two decades regularly creating new material in Hollywood, MacFarlane has demonstrated he’s got some chops as an entertainer. Unfortunately, the lackluster creative impulses he and other writers brought to the formative seasons of Family Guy haven’t gotten any better with age. MacFarlane’s comic sensibilities with this program leaned towards predictable shock value humor and especially cutaway gags that just name-dropped recognizable pop culture properties.

Such cutaway gags never went anywhere interesting or did fun jokes that could work on their own. They were always reliant on making audiences go “Remember that this exists?” while often solely basing the punchline around an innocent children’s character doing dark things. TV shows are a collaborative art form, of course, and every subpar cutaway gag on Family Guy cannot be laid at MacFarlane’s feet. However, the fact that he kept these types of jokes around for his forays into feature-length directorial efforts makes it impossible to separate criticisms of Family Guy’s cutaway gags from critiques of MacFarlane himself. One such example of cutaway gags permeating this comedian’s motion picture works is in that Doc Brown appearance in A Million Ways to Die in the West.

In the middle of A Million Ways to Die in the West, protagonist Albert Stark (MacFarlane) is walking through his small town at night when he spots some light emanating from a nearby shed. Walking in, he stumbles onto Doc Brown (Christoper Lloyd playing him here too) trying to fix up his DeLorean time machine. Stark inquires what this man is doing and Brown replies "It's a weather experiment." That's enough for Stark, who proceeds to exit the shed. After this, the camera returns to Brown's face and pulls in as he utters "Great Scott!" End of scene. There’s no other purpose to the gag, no character beats reinforced by the joke, not even clever references to Back to the Future: Part III (which is set in the old West). This whole cameo has the vibe that it exists solely because MacFarlane realized he was making a Western for Back to the Future studio Universal Pictures and thus could legally use Doc Brown.

The 'Back to the Future' Cameo Is a Lazy Cutaway Gag

Doc Brown's presence in A Million Ways to Die in the West is bad every way you look at it, including how it grinds the plot to a halt simply to remind folks that Back to the Future: Part III exists. It’s not even like MacFarlane brings Doc Brown back for something exciting or uproariously funny. This scene is all about merely reminding people of something they’re already familiar with, complete with the awkward amount of screen time dedicated to Doc Brown uttering “Great Scott!” If you’re going to intertwine the world of A Million Ways to Die in the West with the continuity of Back to the Future: Part III, why not conjure up some truly inspired gags out of these pop culture properties crossing paths?

It's not even like there’s much uniqueness in seeing Lloyd show up as Doc Brown again. Just three years before A Million Ways to Die in the West hit theaters, Lloyd reprised the character for an Argentinian commercial and a separate promotional campaign for a series of Nike shoes (in a commercial that also featured Kevin Durant and Bill Hader!) Any way you look at it, Doc Brown appearing in A Million Ways to Die in the West isn’t anything special or funny. It’s not even a cameo bursting with affection for Back to the Future: Part III given how awkwardly it’s put into the movie and little Doc Brown has to do. It’d be one thing if this cameo was clumsily executed but felt like the fulfillment of a lifelong dream of MacFarlane. Instead, it comes off as a cynical attempt to get the audience excited about an uninvolving movie by reminding them of a much better motion picture.

All this cameo does properly is underscore the ethos of the typical cutaway gag in a MacFarlane production. These cutaway gags are a substitute for actual comedy. They’re the comedic equivalent of the worst fan-service moments in modern blockbusters like The Flash and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Projects like A Million Ways to Die in the West show no love for using their pop culture affections nor any desire to use those cinematic influences as a springboard for making something new. Artists like Robert Zemeckis worked hard to create something original with movies like Back to the Future. Genius satirists like Mel Brooks demonstrated deep knowledge and affection for such originality in their parodies of classic original movies. Even if you’d never seen a classic Western or Universal monster movie, you could still cackle at Blazing Saddles or Young Frankenstein, respectively.

By contrast, productions like A Million Ways to Die in the West are devoid of any impulse to take risks or be creative. All they can do is point to the very existence of original pop culture of the past in the hopes that such acknowledgment will function as an adequate replacement for jokes. Low-hanging fruit is the name of the game for projects like Family Guy and A Million Ways to Die in the West when it comes to comedy, as seen by their rampant use of “ironic racism”, self-aware misogyny, and casual transphobia. It’s no surprise, then, that A Million Ways to Die in the West would dedicate an entire “gag” to the idea of “Doc Brown exists!”