Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks has such an awesomely wide range as a performer. She lit up the cast of the popular Netflix series Orange is the New Black. She also graced the Broadway stage in The Color Purple, receiving a Tony Award, only to reprise her role in the film adaptation, which earned her an Academy Award nomination. Add to everything her fan favorite role as Leota Adebayo in James Gunn’s D.C. series Peacemaker. It’s only natural we find Brooks as Dawn, exploring and building within the universe of A Minecraft Movie.

Struggling with their everyday problems and anxieties, four misfit friends find themselves sucked through a mysterious portal to a bizarre, cubic playground and landscape that thrives on imagination. As their creativity is challenged, the team—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (newcomer Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Wednesday’s Emma Myers) and, of course, Brooks’ Dawn—must master the world while traveling on a magical quest in order to get home. Along the way, with the help of master crafter Steve (the one and only Jack Black), the team earns the skills they need to thrive in the real world.

Collider’s own Steve Weintraub had the pleasure of sitting down with Brooks to talk about all things A Minecraft Movie. Together they discussed Brooks’ work with Samuel L. Jackson on Broadway, director Jared Hess’ offbeat sense of humor, and maybe even a little tease of the upcoming season of Peacemaker. Check out the whole conversation in the video above or the transcript below.

Danielle Brooks Wasn't Surprised by 'A Minecraft Movie's Big Swings

"I've watched his films like Nacho Libre and Napoleon Dynamite."

COLLIDER: So I'm curious. It's not about this movie, but you got to be with Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington on Broadway in The Piano Lesson. What does it actually cost to work with them, in case I also want to do it?

BROOKS: [Laughs] What does it cost? Oh my God. I don't know. Your sanity. No, I'm just kidding. They're great. They're wonderful. Sam is the best. Who wouldn't pay to work with him, right?

That's my point!

BROOKS: And when you're doing theater, I pretty much did pay to work with him. [Laughs] Like a dream. A dream. At this point, I feel like I've worked with so many amazing people, like, now, Jack Black, you know what I'm saying? It's been really cool.

One of the things that really surprised me about Minecraft is that I figured this is like a big IP, it might be cookie-cutter, might be safe. But Jared was able to insert a lot of his unique humor into the movie. Were you surprised at all how much weird stuff is in it?

BROOKS: No, because I've watched his films like Nacho Libre and Napoleon Dynamite. So the fact that he came up with Dawn, my character, with a zoo-mobile, I was like, "Yes! Thank you! This is so cool!" Until we actually got with the animals, and I'm like, “Oh my God, there's a llama’s butt right by my head.”

But that's the reason they paid you. To work with the butt.