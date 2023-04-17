Video game adaptations used to receive a bad rap, but after the recent successes of titles like The Super Mario Bros Movie, The Last of Us, Fallout, and Arcane, it's been proven that they can work if they have the right creative team. Warner Brothers and Mojang have changed teams repeatedly over the years since first announcing their plans for a Minecraft film in 2014. The film has gone through many different iterations and multiple directors were attached before ultimately departing the project, that is until now. With a director, an A-list star, and a release date in place it sounds like things are finally coming together for the long-delayed and much-reworked Minecraft A Minecraft Movie.

Editor's Note: This piece was updated on September 4, 2024.

Minecraft The malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, prompting a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld. Release Date April 4, 2025 Director Jared Hess Cast Jason Momoa , Jack Black , Danielle Brooks , Emma Myers , Matt Berry Main Genre Adventure Writers Markus Persson , Allison Schroeder , Peter Sollett Studio Warner Bros. Studio(s) Warner Bros. , Legendary Pictures , Vertigo Entertainment Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Franchise(s) Minecraft Expand

In April 2023, Warner Bros announced a new release date for A Minecraft Movie: April 4, 2025. Currently set to open in the same month as A Minecraft Movie are the Rami Malek-led thriller The Amateur, Christopher Landon's latest Blumhouse movie Drop, and the Ben Affleck-fronted sequel The Accountant 2. However, A Minecraft Movie's biggest competition will likely be Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.

A Minecraft Movie has been slated for multiple different release dates, Rob McElhenney's iteration of the film was dated for May 24, 2019, but after his departure and Peter Sollett was brought in the film's release date was marked for March 4, 2022, before being removed from the release calendar.

6 Will 'A Minecraft Movie' Be in Theaters?

A Minecraft Movie will be released exclusively to theaters in April 2025. The movie will also receive a release in IMAX theaters.

Once the exclusive theatrical window concludes, A Minecraft Movie will be made available to stream on Warner Bros. Discovery's Max service, which is where all of WB's movies stream after their theatrical release. Other Warner Bros. movies slated for early 2025 include the sci-fi horror film Companion produced by Zach Cregger, Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson, Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan's untitled vampire movie, and the Robert De Niro-led gangster flick Alto Knights

5 Is There a Trailer for 'A Minecraft Movie'?

Warner Bros. released the first official teaser trailer for A Minecraft Movie on September 4, 2024, ahead of the studio's major September release, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The teaser only runs at a little under 80 seconds, but it gives audiences their first real look at the movie's visual style after years of speculation of how the video game's blocky aesthetic would be adapted for a live-action movie.

It is also interesting to note that the teaser is set to "Magical Mystery Tour" by The Beatles. While the British rock group may be one of the biggest musical acts in history, their legendary catalog of music has rarely been used for movie marketing outside of covers. The only other two films in the last ten years to use a Beatles' song for a trailer were Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets ("Because") and Bardo ("I am the Walrus").

4 Who Is Starring in the 'Minecraft' Movie?

In April 2022, it was announced that Jason Momoa would be the star of A Minecraft Movie. Momoa will play Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, one of the four "misfits" from the real world who is transported into the world of Minecraft.

In November 2023, Academy Award nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) and Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy) were added to the cast, playing Dawn and Henry, two of the other aforementioned "misfits." In December 2023, it was announced Emma Myers (Wednesday) had also been cast. Myers will round out the ragtag quartet at the center of the film as Natalie.

In January 2024, it was revealed that Jack Black would be joining the film as "Steve," the most recognizable player avatar from the game. This is far from Black's first video-game movie role. He notably voiced Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and recently took on the role of Claptrap in the critically maligned Borderlands movie.

Also cast in the film are Emmy-winners Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) and Kate McKinnon (Barbie) in undisclosed roles. Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows) will also appear in the movie.

You may have heard in the past that Steve Carell was starring in the Minecraft movie, however, that is no longer the case. In 2016 Carrell’s involvement was widely reported, but the project has been reworked significantly since then and the star of The Office and Despicable Me is no longer believed to be attached.

3 What Is 'A Minecraft Movie' About?

The official synopsis for A Minecraft Movie reads:

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

An early version of the movie was intended to focus on the concept of “people taking agency over their experience in [the] digital landscape,” and another version was going to feature “the story of a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers” who must save their Overworld from an Ender Dragon. It’s unclear if that story will still be used.

Of course, the game Minecraft itself has never been about the plot. Instead, the game is an open-world building and survival game where players, either alone or with friends, construct elaborate and detailed structures and try to survive attacks from enemies like creepers, zombies, and skeletons. Minecraft’s many different modes allow players to focus on the aspects of the game they prefer, be that building, survival, or collaborative play.

Despite the game’s lack of plot, it does have some distinctive locations, including The Nether, a dangerous and hellish dimension, and The End, a series of floating islands guarded by the ferocious Ender Dragon. It also has some iconic enemies including Creepers and Endermen. We imagine the movie will want to highlight these classic and instantly recognizable baddies.

2 Who Is Making 'A Minecraft Movie'?

Jared Hess, the filmmaker behind the cult-favorite comedies Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre, serves as the director of A Minecraft Movie. Momoa, Roy Lee (The Lego Movie), Jon Berg (Elf), Mary Parent (Dune), Cale Boyter (Dune), Microsoft's creative director Torfi Frans Olafsson, Mojang Studios' Chief Content Officer Vu Bui, and the late Jill Messick (Mean Girls) serve as the movie's producers. Executive producers include Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza, Jonathan Spaihts, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, and Anthony Tittanegro.

Penning the script for A Minecraft Movie are Hess' frequent collaborators Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer, who co-wrote Hess' film Masterminds as well as his Oscar-nominated animated short film Ninety-Five Senses.

Filling out the behind-the-camera talent on A Minecraft Movie are DP Enrique Chediak (127 Hours), Academy Award-winning production designer Grant Major (The Lord of the RIngs: Return of the King), editor James Thomas (Borat), Academy Award-winning VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon (The Jungle Book), and costume designer Amanda Neale (What We Do in the Shadows). Mark Mothersbaugh (The Lego Movie) composed the movie's musical score.

A Minecraft Movie marks the latest collaboration between Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, an on-and-off partnership that has lasted nearly two decades. They most recently partnered up for the Dune films as well as the Monsterverse.

As many shakeups as there have been to the cast of Minecraft, there have been even more behind the scenes. Shawn Levy, who directed Night at the Museum, The Adam Project, and Free Guy was originally tapped to direct the Minecraft movie with a script written by Kieran and Michele Mulroney (Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows). However, all three of them left the project in 2014 citing “creative differences” with Mojang, the creators of the videogame. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, a few weeks after his departure, Levy described his vision for the project as an adventure flick with “a bit of a Goonies flair.”

Nearly two years later, it was announced that the film was reportedly going to be directed by Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), from a script he would co-write alongside Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman). In an interview with Collider back in 2016, the film's producer, Roy Lee, described that the film would have focused on the concept of player agency and what that means in a digital open-world experience. When talking with Josh Horowitz on the “Happy Sad Confused Podcast” McElhenney explained that the project had been extremely close to going through but after a change in studio heads from Greg Silverman to Toby Emmerich it became clear that his version of the project was no longer in line with the studio’s vision.

After McElhenney left the project, Adam and Aaron Nee (The Lost City) were brought in to rewrite the script in 2018. A few months later, in early 2019, Peter Sollett (Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist) was brought in to direct the film. Sollett’s version of the film was intended to have a female protagonist who must fight an Ender Dragon. A few months later it was announced that Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures) would be tackling the script, taking over from the Nee Brothers.

1 When and Where Did 'A Minecraft Movie' Film?

In a report from Production Weekly, filming on the Minecraft movie was initially set to begin in New Zealand on August 7, 2023. However, production was delayed due to the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that took place in 2023. Filming began in January 2024 in New Zealand. In April 2024, Jason Momoa took to Instagram to reveal that he had wrapped filming on A Minecraft Movie.

A few days later, Jack Black shared a video on his Instagram from the set of the movie, giving his followers a tour of his trailer, while confirming that he would indeed be playing Steve.

In May 2024, Minecraft's official X account shared a video from the set of Jason Momoa and Jack Black celebrating the 15th birthday of the video game.