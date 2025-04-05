Some movies are critic-proof. All they need to do is to please their target audience; the wider the demographic the better. This week's A Minecraft Movie falls in this bracket. The video game adaptation is exceeding expectations at the box office, on the back of solid audience response. The film's mixed reviews, on the other hand, don't seem to be creating an obstacle in its path to commercial success. Starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, A Minecraft Movie is directed by Jared Hess, who remains best known for the cult classic Napoleon Dynamite. This is the biggest film that he has worked on, and, if things pan out as projected, he could have a Barbie-level hit on his hands.

A Minecraft Movie earned a solid B+ grade from opening day audiences as per the polling platform CinemaScore, which tabulates how likely a viewer is to recommend a given movie to others. The B+ puts the movie in the same category as fellow video game adaptations Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg; the original Super Mario movie, featuring Bob Hoskins; and the pandemic-era Mortal Kombat, which is set to receive a sequel.

Produced on a reported budget of $150 million, A Minecraft Movie opened to mixed reviews from critics; it currently holds a "rotten" 48% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Describing the movie as "surprisingly tolerable" in his review, Collider's Nate Richard wrote that it "could have been far worse, but that doesn't make it very good either." Despite the mixed reviews, audiences on Rotten Tomatoes seemed to be happy with the film as well, awarding it an excellent 87% score. This bodes well for the film's future, as movies with better audience scores typically have longer legs.

'A Minecraft Movie' Is Competing with Iconic Crowd-Pleasers