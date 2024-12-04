The blocky world of Minecraft is bleeding into our own reality at CCXP Brazil! All the biggest upcoming titles in film, television, comics, and video games have gathered at the São Paulo Expo convention center ahead of the annual fan event opening tomorrow to promote the future of entertainment. It's a wonderful experience for fans, full of panels, photo-ops, booths, interactive experiences, and, of course, displays. Before doors open from Thursday, December 5 through Sunday, December 8, Collider's Steve Weintraub got the chance to take a few photos from the intricately crafted section dedicated to A Minecraft Movie, made with the iconic game's building blocks and populated with mobs both friendly and dangerous.

At the center of the display is something that should be familiar to many Minecraft players — a basic house constructed with wood and stone surrounded by the deadly creatures that come out at night. It's a chance to get up close and personal with the mob designs for the movie, including the zombie and skeleton, which have both been given a bit more detail for the sandbox game's jump to the big screen and the iconic explosive monster, the creeper. The latter has become a mascot of sorts for Minecraft with its memorable face and ability to wreck your hard work in one fell swoop, and several are visible lurking at CCXP. Moving past the house, the display opens up further to show off more blocks and mobs, from diamond and redstone ore that has yet to be mined to crafting tables, a tree with a broken block, a bee, a llama, and a spooky cave packed with peeking creepers.

A Minecraft Movie has been a long time coming, with Warner Bros. originally linking up with Mojang for an adaptation back in 2014. Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess was ultimately tapped to helm the production from a screenplay penned by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer with Jack Black tapped to play the player character Steve. Billed as "a joyous celebration" of the creativity Minecraft inspires and what it means to its players, the film follows four misfits as they're pulled into a portal to the magical cubical world and tasked with mastering it with help from Black's expert crafter. Along the way, they also have to protect the imaginative wonderland from the monsters that roam its blocky terrain.

'A Minecraft Movie' Mixes Star Power With Practical Effects