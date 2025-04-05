Defying expectations and mixed reviews, A Minecraft Movie is set to deliver the biggest-ever opening weekend haul for a video game adaptation. The movie generated a stunning $57 million on its first day of release. This includes the $10 million that the movie made in Thursday previews. Starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, who are no strangers to big-budget blockbusters, A Minecraft Movie easily beat The Super Mario Bros. Movie's $31 million opening day haul — a record for video game movie — as it aims for over $135 million over the weekend. More bullish projections are putting the film's opening weekend haul at over $150 million. For context, Barbie made a little over $160 million in its first three days of release in 2023.

Produced on a reported budget of $150 million, A Minecraft Movie is making the most of positive audience reception, which is crucial for films of this kind to succeed; it earned a solid B+ CinemaScore and currently holds an impressive 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film's official rating on the aggregator website, however, is 48%. In his review, Collider's Nate Richard described A Minecraft Movie as "surprisingly tolerable," and noted that it would work for young children. Black has developed quite a fan-following among the younger crowd thanks to four Kung Fu Panda movies and two Jumanji blockbusters, which have grossed billions in combined global box office revenue. Momoa has a billion-dollar hit under his belt as well, with Aquaman.

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie is also shaping up to be a much-needed hit for Warner Bros., which has already released two under-performers this year — the science-fiction film Mickey 17 and the crime drama The Alto Knights. Minecraft sent last week's number one film, A Working Man, to the number three spot this Friday. Starring Jason Statham and directed by David Ayer, the action movie earned around $2 million on its second Friday, pushing its running total towards the $25 million mark. A Working Man was out-paced by The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 2, which made nearly $3 million on Friday. By comparison, Part 1 grossed $5 million last Friday, and eventually passed the $15 million mark in its one-week run.

'Minecraft' Eviscerated Competition On Opening Day