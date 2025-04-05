Summary A Minecraft Movie features misfit friends on a magical quest with humorous and skilled characters, appealing to kids and adults alike.

Director Hess and Minecraft guru and producer Ólafsson discuss practical set design, family-inspired storytelling, and humorous character dynamics.

The film is packed with Easter eggs and practical sets, providing an immersive experience even for non-Minecraft players.

Minecraft has been, pun intended, a building block in millions of people’s lives worldwide. Fans have grown up on the game, families have bonded over it, and friends have laughed uproariously as the ever-expanding world of Minecraft took over the planet. It was only a matter of time before the universe would be adapted for the silver screen. Now, the time has finally come, and the filmmakers behind A Minecraft Movie have a lot to share about their new film. Director Jared Hess, of Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre fame, takes the helm alongside Minecraft creative genius and producer Torfi Frans Ólafsson, who is also heavily involved with the massively popular EVE Online. The mixture of these two creative brains with seriously wild senses of humor makes A Minecraft Movie an unexpected, off-the-wall treat for kids and adults alike.

A Minecraft Movie follows four misfit friends as they struggle with their everyday issues and worries, who find a mysterious portal to a bizarre, cubic playground and landscape that thrives on imagination. Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (newcomer Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Wednesday’s Emma Myers) and Dawn (Peacemaker’s Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks) must master the world on a magical quest in order to get home, along the way learning the skills necessary to thrive back in the real world, with the help of the most awesome expert crafter within the world, Jack Black’s Steve.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub had the pleasure of chatting with Hess and Ólafsson about their feature interpretation. Together they discuss building practical sets for players' favorite Minecraft locales, how laughter and family inspired the creation of the flick, and how fun it is to see big hunk Momoa get the crap kicked out of him time and time again.

'A Minecraft Movie' Celebrates What People Love About the Game

"I’d build some gnarly, sweet fort that looked like a 1980s Pizza Hut, and then my kids would destroy it."

COLLIDER: Do you know how I know the studio believes in this movie hardcore? Because of this set. This costs money to build. I have done 1,000 junkets, and this is not the norm. This is a, pardon my language, fucking awesome set.

JARED HESS: It is, man. Game Over World. We got all these sweet Young Garrett magazine covers.

Is it in your contract to be able to take home 720? Because this game is impossible to play.

HESS: We’ve been watching it on loop this whole time, and I’m dying to play it.

TORFI FRANS ÓLAFSSON: I get super distracted in our interviews.

I've played this game. It's very hard. Very hard. But enough about the set, which I could go on for the next 10 minutes. I want to start with congratulations.

HESS: Oh, thank you.

You did not crash the Ferrari.

HESS: Sweet! [Laughs]