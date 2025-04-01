These days, it seems movies based on IP are inescapable. From the endless string of superhero films to reboots and remakes, and even films based on theme park attractions, it seems that the age of the franchise will be here to stay for some time. Interestingly, though, movies based on popular video games have often yielded mixed results. There are occasional successes, such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but there are plenty of disastrous flops, such as Borderlands. This hasn’t stopped Hollywood from trying to make a video game-based franchise work, however, as evidenced by the upcoming Minecraft movie. Warner Brothers and Legendary Pictures are certainly going all in on the movie, and given the game’s immense popularity, the film could indeed become a massive hit. But there’s one game-based picture we never got to see, one that could have truly revolutionized the subgenre: RollerCoaster Tycoon. One of the most popular franchises of its day, the movie was in development and was set to take the popular simulation game in a fascinating new direction before being mysteriously canceled.

The ‘RollerCoaster Tycoon' Movie Began Development in 2010

When RollerCoaster Tycoon was first released in 1999, it quickly became a smash hit. The simulation game allowed players to build and run their own theme parks. From creating rides and taking care of their operation, in the park and financially, the game was dynamic thanks to its careful balance of entertainment and educational value. It would receive two sequels, not long after, the first of which saw a partnership with Six Flags, that allowed players to run real-world parks. It only makes sense that Hollywood would come calling. Per Cinemablend, the idea of a RollerCoaster Tycoon movie was first announced in 2010.

It entered development at Sony’s Animation department, with Harald Zwart set to produce and direct the film. Zwart, whose creative vision helped make The Karate Kid remake a success, was set to be joined by writers David Ronn and Jay Scherick in an effort to adapt the game. However, it should be noted that, while popular, the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise is largely story-less. Unlike properties such as The Last of Us, which has a story ripe for adaptation, the team would have to create a narrative for the movie. Luckily, it had a fascinating pitch ready to go.

‘RollerCoaster Tycoon’ Would Have Been Similar to ‘Night at the Museum’