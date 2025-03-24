A Minecraft Movie can't escape the ever-growing collectible popcorn bucket trend, as theaters will release different variants of this unique item. But unlike other buckets with questionable designs, these buckets kept it family-friendly by using designs recognizable to the popular video game. Fortunately, or unfortunately, depending on how much of a collector you are, there aren't a lot of buckets to choose from.

Regal and Cinemark released their unique popcorn buckets for A Minecraft Movie, giving this film five buckets to collect. Over at Cinemark, a TNT Popcorn bucket will be sold for $25 as a combo with a large drink. It's called a TNT Popcorn Tub, a square tub shaped like the TNT item in the game. In addition, Cinemark will also release a Chicken Jockey Popcorn & Drink vessel, which will also cost $25. If you're unable to obtain these items, the movie chain will release a regular popcorn tin for $15, featuring the main cast wrapped around the bucket. Meanwhile, Regal is releasing two buckets. The first is a pink sheep-shaped bucket with a lid, while the other is a regular tin bucket with a creeper face wrapped around it. It will be sold as a collectible combo with A Minecraft Movie-themed cup. In addition to these buckets, fans will be given the opportunity to slurp the Creeper's brains out with a collectible Creeper-shaped drink cup.

A Minecraft Movie is a live-action film adaptation of the 2011 sandbox game, Minecraft. The film will star Jack Black as Steve, Jason Momoa as Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, Emma Myers as Natalie, Danielle Brooks as Dawn, Sebastian Hansen as Henry, and Jennifer Coolidge. The film was in production for many years, with its rights being transferred from studio to studio due to creative differences and pre-production issues. The film rights eventually passed to Warner Bros. Pictures, and is directed by Jared Hess.

The Collectible Popcorn Bucket Trend Is Here to Stay