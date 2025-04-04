Minecraft became a really big deal when I was in seventh grade, so obviously, I have quite a bit of experience with the game. I'd be mowing down zombies with my diamond sword while dodging Creepers, all while I had Napoleon Dynamite on in the background. Little did I know that the man who directed my favorite comedy at the time, Jared Hess, would go on to direct a big-screen adaptation of Minecraft, nearly a decade and a half later.

The Swedish video game, which launched in 2011, has become the best-selling video game of all time. A movie adaptation was inevitable, and after spending the last 10 years languishing in development hell, with directors ranging from Rob McElhenney and Shawn Levy being attached at certain points, it's finally here. The thing is, Minecraft doesn't have a plot; it's an open-world game where "the possibilities are endless," which Jack Black's Steve notes in the film. With a blocky design, the game has players building, mining, crafting, and fighting mobs such as zombies, Creepers, skeletons, spiders, and Endermen.

When the first teaser trailer dropped for A Minecraft Movie back in September, it was met with a lot of scrutiny online. The movie's visual effects leaned into uncanny valley territory, and the bizarre inclusion of a classic Beatles song made it feel even more like a fever dream. There have been hundreds of Minecraft animations posted on YouTube over the years, so why not just make the movie animated? Regardless, the movie is finally here, and it's surprisingly tolerable.

What Is 'A Minecraft Movie' About?

Unlike the video game, A Minecraft Movie does actually have a story, so it's already straying away from the source material. At least a little bit, as the plot is about as generic as they come. We open with narration from Steve (Black), who has yearned to explore the mines of his hometown in Idaho since he was a young boy. After becoming an adult, Steve became fed up and bored by his job as a doorknob salesman. Feeling inspired, Steve travels back to the mines of his youth and to the Overworld, a colorful cube-filled world filled with adventure. Steve has made himself quite comfortable in the Overworld. He even has a pet wolf, named Dennis, but his wondrous new life is threatened when he and his beloved pooch are kidnapped by the evil Piglin sorceress Malgosha (Rachel House) and sent to a dungeon in the Nether, a Hell-like underworld.

Sometime later, young Henry (Sebastian Hansen) and his sister Natalie (Emma Myers) have moved into Steve's old hometown after their mother's passing. While creatively gifted, Henry fails to make any new friends outside the well-past-his-prime Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (Jason Momoa), a former pro gamer who is struggling with financial woes, including being on the verge of his shop being shut down and being ripped off at a storage locker auction. After Garrett acquires a mysterious glowing cube, he, Henry, Natalie, and the animal-loving real-estate agent Dawn (Danielle Brooks) are transported into the Overworld, where they finally meet Steve. Together, this band of misfits may just have what it takes to take down Malgosha once and for all.

Meanwhile, in the real world, Marlene (Jennifer Coolidge), the vice-principal at Henry's high school, falls in love with a Villager, who has escaped from the Overworld, in an out-of-place and bizarre sub-plot that proves to be somewhat amusing.

'A Minecraft Movie' Works Best at Its Weirdest