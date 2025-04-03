A Minecraft Movie is set to enter theaters this week, but it was unable to craft its perfect Rotten Tomatoes debut. As the reviews for the video game feature slowly roll in, it seems like the movie was unable to meet critics' expectations. It will be interesting to see how the audience reacts once it comes out.

According to the film's Rotten Tomatoes page, A Minecraft Movie received a mediocre critics' score of 55% but leans towards the rotten side. Critics were mixed regarding what the film offered, hence its score. In comparison, The Super Mario Bros. Movie debuted with a 46% critics' score when it was released in 2023. However, when the Nintendo feature was released to the public, it was highly praised by fans and became the 2nd highest-grossing film of 2023, just under Barbie by $100 million. Only time will tell if A Minecraft Movie will receive the same results.

A Minecraft Movie is the live-action adaptation of Mojang's popular sandbox game of the same name and stars Jack Black and Jason Momoa. Also starring in this film are Sebastian Hansen, Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), and Rachel House (Moana). The film was in development hell for many years as plans to develop a Minecraft film adaptation started in 2014. It wasn't until April 2022 that it was announced it would enter production and have Jared Hess as a director.

Other Video Game Film Adaptations Worth Watching

Image via Warner Bros.

Video game film adaptations aren't new. They were around before the new millennium, and there are differences between live-action and animation. Other notable films worth watching before the release of A Minecraft Movie include the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy, which are available to stream on Paramount+. Pokémon Detective Pikachu is also a notable title, merging live-action and CGI. Released in 2019, it received a decent critics score of 68% and an average audience score of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes. There is also 2023's Five Nights At Freddy's film, produced by Blumhouse Productions. The film is available to stream on Peacock and features appearances from some of the game's notable content creators. Just like the Mario movie, the movie was poorly received by critics but was highly praised by fans on Rotten Tomatoes.

As for films set to come out this year, Until Dawn is scheduled for April 25, 2025, and Five Nights At Freddy's 2 will enter theaters in December 2025, featuring the return of Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard.

A Minecraft Movie will mine its way to theaters on April 4, 2025.