It’s finally here. The first trailer for Warner Bros. latest dive into gaming adaptations has arrived and it’s as beautiful as fans have hoped for. Released today, the world of A Minecraft Movie comes alive in the debut full-length teaser that shows off the dazzling colors and unique terrain that has so far just been inside the game. Set to the Beatles’ iconic song, “Magical Mystery Tour” (which is fully on point for the journey audiences are about to step into, the first look shows the main characters getting their bearings. It’s a mix of wonder, aw, and “what the hell” for the group as they stumble upon a pink sheep before the adventure fully takes off and familiar faces pop out of the woodwork.

If you dream it, you can build it was certainly the motto that Warner Bros. and director Jared Hess were leading with when they decided to make fans’ dreams come true with their video-game-to-movie-crossover. Teaming up with the game’s original home of Mojang Studios, it’s clear that the folks who created the game will have a decent say in how the movie pans out, which is terrific news for those who have spent countless hours building and surviving. We’re still waiting to uncover more of the film’s plot as the trailer didn’t give away any major details, but it did show off plenty of the creative team’s design choices and effects.

The teaser also introduced audiences to Jack Black’s Steve, everyone’s favorite avatar from the game. We also saw Jason Momoa (Fast X) as we’ve never seen him before, as well as Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy) and Emma Myers (Family Switch). Other names we’re still waiting for to make their faces known are Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Kate McKinnon (Barbie) and Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows).

Who’s Behind ‘Minecraft’?

We already have an idea of what the tone for A Minecraft Movie will be, as its director, Hess, is perhaps best known for his work on the two cult classic comedies, Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre. Nearly 10 years ago, when the film was first announced to be going into production, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy was attached to the helm but, after several shakeups and even more years later, Hess stepped up to the job. Along with starring, Momoa also joins as a producer alongside Roy Lee, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Vu Bui, Torfi Frans Olafsson, and the late Jill Messick.

You can check out the debut trailer for Minecraft above and stay tuned for more information.