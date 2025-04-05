A Minecraft Movie, starring Jason Momoa, theatrically released just recently on April 4, 2025, has unfortunately been leaked online in what appears to be a security breach. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened, but it’s certainly happening after a long while. In November 2014, Sony Pictures Entertainment suffered a significant cyberattack. Game of Thrones, too, has faced episode leaks back when it was airing and trending at its peak.

As per Variety, the video-game adaptation’s live-action version is just starting to advance in theaters, and unfinished clips have been rotating around on social media over the last week. It must be noted here that the media leak being discussed is an unfinished version of the film, and while the footage and screenshots from it have been circulating on file sharing and social, it’s certainly not the full version and most of them were quickly taken down by right holders, thanks to copyright strikes.

While pirated footage and cam prints are a common problem for major film releases throughout the world, it’s extremely rare for a working print of the film to be out like this. At the same time, the leaks haven’t necessarily had an impact on the theatrical turnout and the film is still aiming to debut strong at roughly around $130 million. In comparison, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie had a domestic debut of $162 million, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie had a domestic debut of roughly $146 million — both of which currently sit at 16th and 18th position in the top-grossing movies of all time.

At This Rate, ‘A Minecraft Movie’ Would Secure Its Production Budget Quickly