The Big Picture A Mistake starring Elizabeth Banks will hit theaters on September 20, 2024, following a successful debut at Tribeca Film Festival.

The film follows surgeon Beth Taylor dealing with the aftermath of a small surgical error and facing the consequences both professionally and personally.

Directed by Christine Jeffs, A Mistake also features a talented cast including Simon McBurney, Mickey Sumner, and Fern Sutherland.

Elizabeth Banks' medical drama A Mistake is coming to theaters this fall. After a well-received debut at New York's Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, the film will premiere in theaters on September 20. Deadline reports that Quiver Distribution has picked up the distribution rights to the New Zealand film.

In the film, Banks stars as Beth Taylor, a surgeon whose team makes a small surgical error during a routine procedure - only for their patient, who was unwell to begin with, to die days later. As the dead woman's family demand answers, the hospital administration orders the doctors to keep quiet - and Taylor's personal life starts to fall apart as she struggles with her conscience. Based on the 2019 novel by Carl Shuker, A Mistake was directed by Christine Jeffs, helming her first feature since 2008's Sunshine Cleaning. It also stars Simon McBurney (Carnival Row), Mickey Sumner (Snowpiercer), Fern Sutherland (The Almighty Johnsons), Rena Owen (Siren), Richard Crouchley (Evil Dead Rise), Acacia O’Connor (Wellington Paranormal), and Emmett Skilton (Young Rock). It currently has a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Other Movies Will Be Released This September?

September will be a busy month at the multiplex, as the summer blockbuster season concludes and the fall season starts to ramp up. It kicks off on September 6 with the release of the long-awaited sequel Michael Keaton/Winona Ryder horror comedy sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and continues the next week with the Dave Bautista action comedy The Killer's Game and the horror remake Speak No Evil. September 20, when A Mistake debuts in theaters, will also see the release of a bevy of films, including the animated prequel Transformers One, the Brad Pitt/George Clooney thriller Wolfs, and the Halle Berry chiller Never Let Go. The final week of the month brings the Samara Weaving apocalyptic horror Azrael, the animated The Wild Robot, and Francis Ford Coppola's hotly-anticipated magnum opus Megalopolis.

Banks already has a film in theaters at the moment; the crime thriller Skincare, in which she plays a facialist who gets wrapped up in murder and mayhem. She is next set to star in the science fiction film DreamQuil alongside John C. Reilly. She will also star with Jessica Biel in the thriller miniseries The Better Sister, and with Matthew Macfadyen in The Miniature Wife.

A Mistake will be released in theaters on September 20, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.