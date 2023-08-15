The Big Picture Jessica Chastain reveals that she is eagerly waiting for a script for A Most Violent Year sequel.

The first movie explored the themes of capitalism and the American dream.

Chastain's co-star, David Oyelowo. also expressed interest in turning the film into an epic trilogy.

The 2014 hit thriller, A Most Violent Year was a critically acclaimed delight from the creative mind of filmmaker J.C. Chando. The film which starred Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain as its leads, received critical acclaim for its storyline and delivery. In the years that have followed, whispers of a sequel had begun to swirl led mostly by Chastain, and now, the Academy Award-winning actress offers an update regarding a future production.

On New Year's Day in 2020, Chastain posted in a series of cryptic messages posted on Twitter, suggested that a potential sequel for the 2014 thriller was on the cards. “Guess who may be visiting these characters again?” Speaking with EW's Awardist podcast, the A Doll's House star offered an update on a potential sequel, revealing she's actively anticipating a script. "Here's the reality, and we'll see if this ever happens, because this is a script I'm waiting to get written. Waiting on," the Emmy-nominated actress explains. "It's a story about capitalism using this family, [it's] the American story. J.C. has a really good... when I first met with him, he pitched me this whole idea, and I think it's amazing, so I'm waiting. I'm just waiting to get a script."

A Most Violent Year is a crime thriller set in the 1980s starring Isaac as an immigrant fuel supplier embroiled in a moral quandary amid the corruption of his oil empire. Chastain portrays the ruthless wife who, alongside her husband, fight to defend and protect their family and all they'd built together amid circling threats. Chastain is looking forward to returning to the character, wanting to know "what happens to Anna Morales 10 years later."

What Would A Most Violent Year Sequel Look Like?

Chastain isn't the only alum of the 2014 thriller wanting a sequel. British star, David Oyelowo had previously revealed he wanted A Most Violent Year, to become an epic trilogy. "Even when I was talking to J. C. Chandor early on about doing A Most Violent Year, he said, 'Each 10 years after the film takes place, New York went through a sea change and really, really dramatic things happened.' So, he always thought of it potentially as a trilogy of films," the actor said at the time. Should a potential sequel eventually materialize, the direction Chandor will decide to take it remains anyone's guess.