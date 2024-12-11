Christmas is about to have a little extra soul this year. NBC is celebrating the holiday season with the classic sounds of Motor City in A Motown Christmas. The two-hour special is bringing together big names, big voices, and big songs. All with a little Christmas cheer. A Motown Christmas will be hosted by the iconic Smokey Robinson and rising star Halle Bailey.

With an exceptional lineup of musical talents, A Motown Christmas offers Motown legends, modern musical talents, and some surprises along the way. The evening will also include tributes to Diana Ross and the Supremes, Stevie Wonder, and Marvin Gaye. The timeless hits that Motown is known for will be featured throughout the night. So, how can you watch this Christmas special? Read on!

What is 'A Motown Christmas?'

A Motown Christmas is a two-hour musical celebration of Motown music and holiday cheer. Viewers can expect to hear many of their Motown favorites, including “ABC,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Dancing in the Streets,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “My Girl,” “Reach Out (I’ll be There),” “Tears of a Clown,” plus “Stop (In the Name of Love),” and “Superstition.” Halle Bailey will perform a medley of songs celebrating Diana Ross and the Supremes, Jamie Foxx will lead a celebration of Stevie Wonder’s greatest hits alongside BeBe Winans, Jordin Sparks, and Andra Day. October London and JoJo will honor the late Marvin Gaye, and mgk will sing a new rendition of “Last Christmas." Finally, Andra Day will also perform a special tribute to the founder of Motown Records, Berry Gordy, who wrote and produced many hit songs.

“Motown’s timeless hits have played as a soundtrack for American families for the last eight decades,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events & Specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment. “NBC is honored to spotlight the iconic legacy of Motown with a festive celebration for the holiday season.” Award-winning actress and dancer Debbie Allen is one of the executive producers of the event, and said in a statement, “The music of Motown has always been magical, and we are going to sing and dance everyone into Christmas joy!".

When Does 'A Motown Christmas' Debut?

The two-hour event will air on NBC on Wednesday, December 11, at 9 p.m. and will be available on Peacock the next day.

Is 'A Motown Christmas' Airing on TV?

Yes! You can check out A Motown Christmas on Wednesday, December 11 on NBC.

Is 'A Motown Christmas' Available to Stream?

Yes! After originally premiering on NBC, A Motown Christmas will be available to stream on Peacock the following day. Peacock offers two subscriptions plans. Premium will run you $7.99. Premium Plus, with no ads, will run you $13.99.

Who Will Appear on 'A Motown Christmas?'

Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey will host A Motown Christmas. The lineup will feature some of today's brightest stars, including Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, October London, mgk, Pentatonix, Jordin Sparks, and the cast of the Broadway show MJ The Musical. From the world of Motown, legends include Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and the Temptations. Emmy Award-winning musical director Rickey Minor will lead the 11-piece live band for A Motown Christmas.

Is There a Trailer for 'A Motown Christmas?'

Sadly, there is not. You'll have to tune in on Wednesday at 9:00pm to hear all the incredible music.

Have There Been Other Motown Specials?

Yes! NBC has been host to other Motown specials. They include Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever and Motown Returns to the Apollo. Both specials earned an Emmy for Outstanding Music or Comedy Program.

What Other Holiday Specials Can You Stream Now?

A Very Murray Christmas

In 2015, Sofia Coppola directed a holiday special for Netflix starring Bill Murray called A Very Murray Christmas. The musical comedy film sees Bill Murray as he rounds up an all-star cast for an evening of music, mischief, and barroom camaraderie in this irreverent twist on holiday variety shows. With endless Christmas classics and crazy celebrity cameos, this special proved Bill Murray is no Scrooge. The all-star lineup included the likes of George Clooney, Paul Shaffer, Amy Poehler, Michael Cera, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, Rashida Jones, and Miley Cyrus.

Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular

Jimmy Fallon is celebrating the holidays and his new album, Holiday Seasoning, with Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular. The one-hour musical special will feature Fallon and his celebrity pals, who happen to be featured guests on the titular album. The evening will feature the likes of Cara Delevingne, Dolly Parton, Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, LL Cool J, Meghan Trainor, J.B. Smoove, The Roots, and “Weird Al” Yankovic. And, since New York City is where Fallon calls home, the Radio City Rockettes will literally kick off the season!

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show

Celebrating her second Christmas album, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show brought the holiday spirit in a Wes Anderson-inspired holiday reimagining. Narrated by Dan Levy, Kacey Musgraves prepares for a Christmas party as some of her famous friends and celebrity guests stop by for a chat or performance. The cast includes Troye Sivan, Fred Armisen, Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey, Leon Bridges, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, and the Radio City Rockettes.

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special

There's a reason why she's known as the Queen of Christmas! Apple TV+ brought Mariah Carey home in Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special. The holiday spectacular follows Mariah Carey as she comes to the rescue at the North Pole during a major holiday crisis. Bill, the elf-secretary, played by Billy Eichner, calls Santa's friend, Mariah Carey, to save the day. Along the way, celebrity appearances include Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Heidi Klum, Millie Bobby Brown, The Peanuts, and Tiffany Haddish as the narrator.

A Motown Christmas debuts Wednesday, December 11th at 9:00pm on NBC. A Motown Christmas will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

