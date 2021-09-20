The movie is directed by Amy Koppelman, who also wrote the original novel.

Sony has released the trailer for A Mouthful of Air, the drama film written and directed by Amy Koppelman and based on the acclaimed novel of the same name she wrote. A Mouthful of Air stars Mank Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried as Julie Davis, a writer of children's books who is haunted by her mysterious past.

The trailer introduces us to Julie, a loving wife and mother who uses her talents to write books that help children deal with their fears. Julie, however, seems to be haunted by an invisible menace, as she drowns in an inexplicable sadness when she gets pregnant with her second child. Earlier this year, Koppelman said that “Julie’s story will help remove the stigma of mental illness from motherhood or at the very least help women talk more openly about how scary it is to be a mom.” The trailer reinforces this concept, as Julie’s mental health is suffering from the weight of motherhood.

A Mouthful of Air also stars Finn Wittrock, Paul Giamatti, Amy Irving, Jennifer Carpenter, and Michael Gaston. The film is produced by Koppelman, Seyfried, Mike Harrop, Celine Rattray, and Trudie Styler. A Mouthful of Air is rated R for some language, although the trailer’s atmosphere teases a slow-burn drama with no adult content.

A Mouthful of Air hits theaters on October 29. Check out the new trailer and poster below:

Here’s A Mouthful of Air’s official synopsis:

Julie Davis, warm, kind, loving to her husband and child, is a bestselling children’s author. While her books deal with unlocking childhood fears, she has yet to unlock the dark secret that has haunted her own life. But when her second child is born, events occur that bring that secret to the fore, and with it, a crushing, powerful battle to survive.

