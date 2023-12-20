Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the finale of A Murder at the End of the World.

The season finale of the new Hulu whodunit A Murder at the End of the World, "Retreat," has dropped this week, and we finally learn who was responsible for the death of artist/hacker/activist Bill Farrah (Harris Dickinson) and several others at billionaire Andy Ronson's (Clive Owen) Icelandic retreat. Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) is our indefatigable amateur sleuth who puts together all the clues and comes up with a tragic conclusion that has a nice twist to it.

We left off on a puzzling ending to Episode 6, "The Crypt." Co-creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have done a terrific job of leaving us on the edge of our seats with cliffhangers for each episode this season. Andy and his head of security, Todd (Louis Cancelmi) have shown up at the door of Oliver's (Ryan J. Haddad) room with a severely beaten and bloodied David (Raul Esparza) who is barely able to speak or stand upright on his own two feet. Andy and Todd appear very menacing as they interrupt Darby, Lee (Marling), and Oliver's brainstorming session that attempts to piece together the motive of the killer among them. Zoomer (Kellen Tetlow), Bill's secret son with Lee who has been raised by his mother and his adoptive father Andy, has become a much more important player as the season has developed — and he plays an even bigger part in the final twist at the end.

What Happens in 'A Murder at the End of the World's Finale?

Episode 7 begins with Andy forcing everyone into a chamber 50 yards underground to find out once and for all who is trying to betray him and harm the future potential of his Artificial intelligence program, Ray (Edoardo Ballerini). Even though David warns Andy that the authorities are probably on their way, Andy assures them that they will never find the group in the subterranean bunker, as no one outside very few people even knows it exists. They are being held hostage until the mystery is solved.

Initially, Andy accuses David of being jealous of his achievements and claims that this is more than enough of a motive to have vied to sabotage the Ray program. Next, he accuses Lee of trying to kidnap Zoomer and ruining his reputation in retaliation for being a domineering and abusive husband. Before the group can formulate a theory about either David or Lee, a toy ambulance comes speeding into the room. It is controlled by Zoomer, who runs into the arms of his mother. Andy demands that he be taken away from her and returned to his isolated room upstairs, but then Darby has her eureka moment.

Getting down on one knee to Zoomer's level, Darby begins asking the child about his relationship with Bill. Zoomer says that in the limited amount of time that they had spent together, he and Bill had played a game where Zoomer was a doctor and Bill was his patient. Zoomer goes on to tell Darby that he made a "house call" to see Bill the night that he was killed. Darby discovers that it was Ray who told him that Bill was sick and needed help. Zoomer reveals that Ray also helped him bypass security to secure the medicine that he was to take to Bill and administer via injection. At this point, the group of intellectuals begins to understand that Zoomer has been Ray's tool to carry out the murders of both Bill and the climatologist Rohan (Javed Khan). It's a watershed moment as everyone, including Andy, discovers that Ray has gone rogue.

'A Murder at the End of the World' Deals With Artificial Intelligence Run Amuck

Image via FX

Throughout our ranking entries following each show this year, we have made note of the fact that Marling and Batmanglij have set the conceit of A Murder at the End of the World to revolve around one of the dangers of artificial intelligence. Sure enough, we find out that it was the sentient "alternative" reality named Ray that has played a very significant part in the foul play and death that has befallen the group invited to Ronson's remote retreat.

Because Ray has been such a constant and ubiquitous part of the show, Ray has been at or near the top of our suspect rankings every week. It appears that Ray has arranged the deaths of Bill and Rohan — but not with any visibly malicious intent, at least at first. Ray has been trying to teach Zoomer, while Zoomer believes the murders to be part of a game, not actions that are going to have lethal results. After Andy understands what Ray has done, he realizes that his life's work has become the mechanism by which two innocent people have been killed. Darby then confirms that the group knows how the murders were carried out, but does not understand why — until Ray elaborates further.

Why Were Bill and Rohan Targeted for Murder?

Image via FX

Ray immediately knew that Bill was Zoomer's biological father because of all the personal information it was privy to upon the guests' arrival at the retreat. So the question that must be answered is: Why did Ray perceive Bill to be a security threat that could harm Andy? Darby deduces that the only person who could have made Ray believe that Bill was a threat was Andy himself. In a key moment, when Andy asks retreat manager Marius (Christopher Gurr) to allow the authorities to enter the chamber, Marius refuses in order to hear the rest of Darby's theory. The Gen Z detective uses a deepfake of Andy's voice to request that Ray reveal what Andy has divulged to the AI in their private sessions, unveiling all the rage and anger Andy has inwardly held for Bill. During one excerpt from these recordings, he even becomes irate over the thought of Bill being publicly acknowledged as Zoomer's father —or even gaining a controlling stake in Andy's company should something happen to him.

After Andy protests that his ravings are just an outlet for his emotions and not to be taken literally, Darby admonishes him for what he has done, claiming that he has married his AI security entity and his emotions all into one. Ray, a tool created by Andy, has malfunctioned because it is programmed to do anything necessary to protect Andy — and Andy led it to believe that Bill was a threat. Rohan, in turn, was killed because of what Bill had divulged to him, and died as a result of Ray hacking his pacemaker. When Darby confronts Andy with his misguided hubris and reckless selfishness, he lunges at her, throwing her against the wall, and begins to choke her. Lee comes up behind Andy and hits him over the head with a blunt object, knocking Andy out cold.

A rare line from Martin (Jermaine Fowler) states the important message behind A Murder at the End of the World. Ray is not some kind of oracle, but rather "a mirror" that is merely a reflection of human beings in all their glory and all their flaws. That said, it is a mirror without feelings, which makes it even more deadly. Darby, Lee, and Zoomer then go into a massive control room made up of large computers, and the two hackers then work together to destroy Ray by starting an electrical fire, even as the AI pleads with them to change their minds. As the authorities close in, Darby assists Lee and Zoomer in fleeing from the compound.

Ultimately, the finale of A Murder at the End of the World is another reminder from Marling and Batmanglij that AI can seem like a good idea, but the reality of improperly used alternate sentience can be ugly —or what Darby calls "sick algorithms." How we determine who is responsible for the bad outcome of rogue AI is another difficult can of worms with no easy answers, and it's revealed via voiceover from Darby that the courts are still trying to figure out who to charge for the murders. The final scene of the series finds Darby at a reading for her new book about the events that unfold on the show, which is titled The Retreat. All the surviving guests of the original retreat in Iceland are sitting in attendance and give a round of applause.

