The Big Picture A Murder at the End of the World is a miniseries set to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ later this year.

Emma Corrin, known for playing Princess Diana in The Crown, stars as Darby Hart, an amateur detective who suspects foul play at a luxury resort.

The series is the latest project from Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, who are praised for their originality and ability to capture the zeitgeist. The stacked cast includes Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, and Alice Braga.

After shifting its August 29 premiere date to November, a new image from the upcoming FX miniseries A Murder at the End of the World has been released, giving audiences a new look at Emma Corrin in the role of Darby Hart. The series, originally titled Retreat, had its release date delayed on account of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but will see its premiere later in the year exclusively on Hulu within the US, and on Disney+ worldwide.

The latest offering from creative duo Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the minds behind drama series The OA, A Murder at the End of the World will see a group of wealthy guests journey to what they think will be a luxurious, relaxing vacation, only to find things take a sinister turn when one of them is murdered. Taking place at a billionaire's isolated, idyllic resort, Corrin (best known for their turn as Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown) appears as Hart, an amateur Gen Z detective who quickly suspects foul play - and must utilize her quick wit and skill to find the killer before they have the chance to strike again.

Of working with Marling and Batmanglij, Corrin said, "I think they’re incredibly original. I almost feel like between them, they possess this second sight. It’s kind of spooky." The actor added, "They are both a bit psychic in the way that they can feel things around them in the world, put pen to paper and capture something that’s in the ether, and almost predict it. To think they were writing this maybe five years ago... it’s so ahead of its time, and covers so much of what we’re dealing with now in terms of our existential dread and a world where technology plays a major part of our lives.” While Corrin made a name for themselves appearing in period dramas such as The Crown and the Harry Styles-starring My Policeman, the new show marks a move into new territory, one that will be continued with their starring role as the villain in Marvel's Deadpool 3.

Image via. FX

Who is Behind A Murder at the End of The World?

Joining Corrin in the stacked cast is Clive Owen (Children of Men), Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness), and Alice Braga (I Am Legend), as well as Marling herself. Also in the cast is Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, and Neal Huff. Marling and Batmanglij directed the miniseries, while also serving as executive producers, alongside Andrea Sperling, Melanie Marnich, and Nicki Paluga.

A Murder at the End of the World will be made up of 7 episodes, debuting with a two episode premiere, and new episodes streaming weekly thenceforth. You can check out the show's eerie teaser, below: