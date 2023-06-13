FX has just revealed several new first-look images and title for the upcoming limited series A Murder at the End of the World. The new series was previously titled Retreat and is set to premiere exclusively on Hulu this August. A Murder at the End of the World comes from creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij.

The upcoming series stars Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Alice Braga, Harris Dickinson, and Marling Following the work and life of a Gen Z amateur sleuth named 'Darby Hart', played by Corrin, the series will put a new spin on the detective genre. The series follows Darby and eight other guests on their trip to a reclusive billionaire's isolated estate. However, when one of the guests at this mysterious gathering is found dead, Darby will have to use their skills to solve the murder, before another life is taken.

The new images, released today, show Corrin, who previously played the iconic Princess Diana on The Crown, in a totally different role. The first image shows Corrin as Darby in a close-up shot. Darby's back is against a wall, and Darby looks around the corner, trying to keep from being exposed. Darby wears coiffed pink hair that catches in the light and an S-shaped earring. The second image, also released today, shows Darby walking at night in the rain with co-star Dickinson. Both look disturbed, looking down at the ground as they walk.

Image via FX

RELATED: 'Deadpool 3' Adds 'The Crown's Emma Corrin as a Villain

The Series Gets A New Foreboding Title

Along with the new images, the series also received a name change, switching from the terse and cryptic Retreat, to the much more foreboding A Murder at the End of the World, which recalls classic mystery films and novels that feature unique detectives with signature problem-solving styles. There is no doubt that Corrin's Darby Hart will bring a unique take to the familiar and well-loved genre.

Marling and Batmanglij will direct the series and also serve as executive producers alongside Andrea Sperling, Melanie Marnich, and Nicki Paluga. The series, produced by FX, will consist of seven episodes. A Murder at the End of the World will premiere exclusively on Hulu this August. Check out the rest of the new images below: