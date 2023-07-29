The Big Picture The FX miniseries A Murder at the End of the World has been postponed due to the ongoing Writers' and SAG-AFTRA strikes. It will now be released on Hulu in the US and Disney+ worldwide in November.

The series, starring Emma Corrin, follows detective Darby Hart and a group of guests at a secluded resort. When a guest is found dead, Hart must uncover the truth behind the murder before the killer strikes again.

The show features an impressive and diverse cast, including Clive Owen and Joan Chen. Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij serve as creators, directors, and executive producers. The series will have seven episodes, premiering in November with a new episode each week.

The FX miniseries A Murder at the End of the World has become the latest to be moved in the wake of the ongoing Writers' and SAG-AFTRA strikes, shifting its previously announced release date of August 29 to an unspecified date in November. The series will be released exclusively on Hulu in the United States, and via Disney+ worldwide.

The creative minds of Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij bring us a gripping mystery starring The Crown's Emma Corrin, which is set in the secluded compound of a wealthy recluse. The story follows Gen Z detective Darby Hart, among a group of eight guests invited to the billionaire's isolated yet picturesque resort for a retreat.

What was supposed to be a fun and relaxing getaway takes a dark turn when one of the guests is discovered dead. With her keen detective instincts, Hart is certain that this was no accident, but a deliberate murder driven by conflicting interests among the guests. Now, Hart must utilise all her skills to uncover the truth and prove her convictions before the killer strikes again. The series takes us on a thrilling journey as the mysteries of the secluded compound unravel before our eyes.

Image via FX

Who Else Stars in A Murder at the End of the World?

A Murder at the End of the World boasts an impressive and diverse cast. Alongside Corrin, you'll see Marling, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson, and Neal Huff.

The creators of the series, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, also take on directing roles and serve as executive producers alongside Andrea Sperling (known for her work on Transparent), Melanie Marnich, and Nicki Paluga. A Murder at the End of the World will have a total of 7 episodes, with the first two episodes premiering on in November, followed by a new episode released each week. You can catch a glimpse of what's to come - albeit, slightly later than expectant audiences would perhaps have been hoping - in the teaser below.