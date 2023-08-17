The Big Picture FX's limited series, A Murder at the End of the World, will premiere on November 14 after being delayed due to strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

Emma Corrin stars as a hacker who is invited to a remote island by a billionaire, only to discover she's not the only guest. When a member of the group dies, she must prove it was murder and find the killer.

The series also features Alice Braga, Joan Chen, and Raúl Esparza, as the group tries to solve the dangerous mystery and Corrin's character is determined to uncover the truth.

FX has set a release date for their upcoming limited series titled A Murder at the End of the World, which is set to take audiences to an isolated property owned by an eccentric billionaire. The show will premiere on November 14, after previously being scheduled to debut on August 29. The delay is directly related to the dual strike organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, with the program being only the latest production affected by the industry's workers coming together to fight for their rights. While a little bit later than expected, viewers will still get to experience the mystery before the end of the year.

Emma Corrin stars as Darby Hart, a hacker with resourceful skills that help her get anything she wants. The character will be invited to a remote island by the billionaire played by Clive Owen, and when she gets to the location she'll realize that she's not the only guest in the premises. When of the members of the group dies unexpectedly, Hart will do anything she can to prove to the others that it was in fact a murder, and the next step would be figuring out who did it. A violent mystery will have to be solved before times runs out, and with nowhere else to go, Darby must be brave enough to keep going.

Alice Braga, Joan Chen and Raúl Esparza will round out the cast of the upcoming limited series, as a troubled protagonist finds her way through the uncertainty of being trapped on an island surrounded by suspects of a murder case. It remains to be seen if Darby will be able to escape or if the dangerous killer will get what they want, as the group slowly loses their composure when they realize the amount of danger they find themselves in. Nothing will stop Corrin's protagonist from finding out the truth, even if it leads to her having uncomfortable conversations with the rest of the main characters.

Emma Corrin's Time With Royalty

Before she could even worry about the deathly matters taking place on the distant island, Corrin delivered one of the best performances in her career when played Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown. The prestigious Netflix series about the British monarchy constantly switches out its main cast members as time passes, and they see themselves in need of adapting different moments from a single person's life. The performance scored Corrin a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for the Outstanding Leading Actress in a Drama Series.

You can check out Collider's interview with Clive Owen below, before A Murder at the End of the World premieres on FX on November 14: