A new limited mystery series from FX titled, A Murder at the End of the World is coming to Hulu this summer. A week after unveiling a first look at the upcoming series, FX has now announced that the mystery series is set to premiere in the US exclusively on Hulu on August 29. Accompanying the release date is a short teaser introducing several characters at the center of the show's mystery including its lead Emma Corrin (The Crown) who takes on the role of an amateur, but tech-savvy sleuth named Darby Hart.

From the minds of the creative duo Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, A Murder at the End of the World will unfold its mysteries at the remote and isolated compound of a reclusive billionaire. Gen Z detective Darby Hart is one of eight guests invited to the billionaire's isolated but idyllic resort where they are to participate in a retreat. However, what was meant to be a fun getaway turns into a nightmare when one of the guests is found dead. Hart's sleuthing instincts quickly kick in as she is convinced that the death was no accident, but a murder committed against a tide of competing interests. Hart must now use all of her skills to prove her convictions before the killer strikes again.

While the short teaser does not give much away, it does convey the eerie tone expected of the mystery, detective genre. Ominous music plays in the background as the teaser quickly runs through a portrait of several cast members each expressing different reactions to the central mystery. Previously named, Retreat, the mystery series recently underwent a title change to A Murder at the End of the World, a nod to classic titles from the beloved genre. In addition to releasing on Hulu, A Murder at the End of the World will also premiere Tuesday, August 29 exclusively on Disney+ in the UK, Ireland, Canada, and Australia, among other locations. Audiences from other territories will be able to access the series on Disney+ at a later date.

Who Else Stars in A Murder at the End of the World

The limited series has stacked up quite an impressive cast. In addition to Corrin, the series features a diverse cast that includes Marling, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, lice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson, and Neal Huff. The series creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij also direct and serve as executive producers alongside Andrea Sperling (Transparent), Melanie Marnich, and Nicki Paluga.

A Murder at the End of the World will include a total of 7 episodes with the first two episodes released on the premiere date of August 29, followed by a new episode released each week. Check out the teaser below: